Changing your Spotify email address while preserving your account data might seem daunting, especially if you’ve spent time creating playlists and uploading music to your old email-associated account. Here’s how to change your Spotify email address without losing any of your data.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change your Spotify email address, navigate to your Spotify account page on a desktop or mobile browser. From there, select Edit profile. Delete the existing email and fill in the space with your desired email address in the Email field. Select Save profile to finish. KEY SECTIONS How to change your Spotify email address on mobile

How to change your Spotify email address on desktop

How to change your Spotify email address on mobile If you need to change your email address on Spotify from your phone, you need to do so from a browser on your Spotify account page. Here’s the step-by-step to change your Spotify email address: Open Spotify in the web browser on your device.

Tap the gear icon to open the options menu.

Choose View Account from the menu.

from the menu. Select Edit profile.

Delete the existing email and enter your new email address in the Email field.

field. Fill your current password in the Password field.

field. Scroll down and tap the Save profile button to save your changes.

Make sure to update the stored email and password data you have for Spotify, if you use autofill or a password manager. This will make it easier for you to log in the next time you open Spotify.

How to change your Spotify email address on desktop Open a browser on your computer and go to your Spotify account page.

Click Edit profile .

. Delete the existing email and enter your new email address in the Email field on the next page.

field on the next page. Fill your current password in the Password field.

field. Click the Save profile to finish.

Make sure to update the stored email and password data you have for Spotify, if you use autofill or a password manager. This will make it easier for you to log in the next time you open Spotify. FAQs

Do I need to verify the new email by a verification code if I change my Spotify email address? No, you only need to provide your current password to verify your identity.

