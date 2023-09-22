Snap seems to be pretty eager to get users into its My AI chatbot for Snapchat. Of course, there’s not much point in using it if you can’t tailor it to your personality, including your preferred gender. Below, we’ll show you how to change gender and other aesthetic options.

How to change the Snapchat AI gender and look

There’s not much to customizing My AI’s appearance, which is the way it should be. To get started:

Open Snapchat, then navigate to the Chat tab.

tab. Open My AI ‘s profile.

‘s profile. Tap on its profile image at the top of the screen.

at the top of the screen. Tap on Customize , then Avatar .

, then . Choose the gender you prefer.

Use the tabs that appear to customize aspects like skin tone, hair, eyes, and other facial features.

If you like, you can go back to the Customize menu and choose Outfit to change clothing. This and the facial appearance options may be necessary if you want a non-binary appearance.