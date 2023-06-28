How to change the batteries on an Oculus Quest 2 controller

The Oculus Quest 2 is a powerful VR headset that lets you dive into the latest VR games. However, there’s nothing more frustrating than running out of battery mid-way through a Demeo battle or while battling hordes of the undead with your friends in After the Fall. Luckily, changing the Oculus Quest 2 controller battery is easy once you know how. Keep reading, and we’ll explain what batteries the Oculus Quest 2 controllers use, how to check your controller battery life, and how to change the batteries for hours of VR fun.

What batteries do Oculus Quest 2 controllers use?

Remy Gieling / Unsplash

Rather than using a rechargeable Lithium battery, the Oculus Quest 2 controllers use standard AA batteries. Each controller requires one AA battery, and you can use disposable or rechargeable batteries to power your controllers. Bear in mind that if you use rechargeable ones, you’ll need to remove the batteries and pop them in an external battery charger when they run low on power.

How to change the batteries on the Oculus Quest 2 controller

Dave Johnson / Business Insider

When your controller batteries are running low, it’s easy to change them, though, at first glance, it might not be apparent how to open the controller to access the battery compartment. Look for the tiny arrow on the top edge of the controller battery cover — it’s pretty hard to spot.

Push the battery cover towards the grip in the direction of the arrow.

Sliding the cover off can be tricky, but you can place your thumb on the arrow for added leverage.

Then remove the old AA batteries and dispose of them (or ideally, recycle them). If you use rechargeable AA batteries, pop them in your external battery charger.

Replace with fresh batteries, then slide the cover back into place until it clicks.

How to check the battery life of your Oculus Quest 2 controller

Facebook

If you don’t want to risk being velociraptor fodder in Jurassic World Aftermath, keeping an eye on your controller battery life is a good habit to get into. Here’s how to check the battery life on your Quest 2 controller. Go to the Home View and pull up the Menu Bar by pressing the Oculus Button or looking down at the Menu Bar.

or looking down at the Menu Bar. On the left side of the bar, you’ll see symbols for your headset and controllers with battery indicators underneath.

Point your controller at the symbols and hover over them to see the battery percentage (this is displayed in 10% increments, so 50%, 60%, etc.)

You can also see your headset’s battery life here.

If you’re using Oculus Link, battery life is displayed on the right-hand side of the Menu Bar.

For SideQuest/Virtual Desktop, battery life is visible in the top left corner.

FAQs

How long do Oculus Quest 2 controller batteries last? Depending on how frequently you play, the Oculus Quest 2 controller batteries can last for up to several months. Battery life may vary depending on the brand of battery you use, and if you’re using rechargeable batteries, this may also affect battery life.

Can I charge my Oculus Quest 2 controller batteries without removing them from the controller? You could invest in a charging dock, like the Meta-certified one from Anker, which will charge your headset and controllers simultaneously in 2.5 hours.

Can I use regular AA batteries for Oculus Quest 2? Yes, standard AA batteries will work to power the Oculus Quest 2 controllers.

