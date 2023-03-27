If you’ve just got an iPad, one of the essential things to know is how to change the time and date. It’s not difficult, and you can make settings change automatically so long as you have an internet connection.

How to change the time and date on your iPad

If you want to manually alter the date and time, follow these steps: Open the Settings app.

Go to General > Date and Time .

. Make sure Set Automatically is turned off.

is turned off. Pick a Time Zone by searching for the closest major city.

by searching for the closest major city. Tap on the date displayed to pick the current day, month, and year.

Tap on the time displayed to change hours and minutes.

Optionally, you can toggle 24-hour time and what appears in your status bar.

This is extremely simple, only requiring that your iPad have some sort of internet access whenever you activate the setting. Open the Settings app.

Go to General > Date and Time .

. Flip on Set Automatically. Your iPad will discover the correct info, updating whenever it goes online. That makes it important to connect whenever you switch time zones, or when clocks are due to roll forward or backward — otherwise you might miss critical alarms, reminders, and event notifications.

