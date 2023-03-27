How to change your iPad device name

Typically, the device name for your iPad isn’t a big deal. Apple assigns a default such as “Roger’s iPad,” which makes hardware pretty easy to identify when using things like AirDrop , iTunes, or Personal Hotspots . Custom names can help if you own multiple iPads however, or if you just want to express a little more personality.

How to change the name of your iPad

It might almost seem obvious in retrospect, but here’s what to do:

Open the Settings app.

Go to General > About > Name .

. Tap the X button, then type in a new name.

button, then type in a new name. Tap Done.

Just be sure that whatever name you pick, it’s recognizable to you and distinguishable by others, particularly if you’re using AirDrop and hotspot functions. “iPad (5)” might be fine for iCloud backups or local sync with iTunes, but could result in mistakes by people trying to share files or tether data. Something like “Roger’s iPad Pro” or “Bright Shinies” is going to stand out better.