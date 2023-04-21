If you’re tired of staring at the same thing every day, here’s how to change the Google background in Chrome, use themes, and alter the color scheme.

QUICK ANSWER To change the Google background on the new tab page, click Customize Chrome in the bottom right-hand corner > The “Customize this page" pop-up window will open; you can select from pre-made backgrounds or upload your own. To change the color scheme, click on click Customize Chrome in the bottom right-hand corner of the new tab page > The “Customize this page" pop-up window will open > Click on Color and theme. If you want to use a theme, click the three vertical dots button (⋮) > Click on Settings > Click Appearance at the far left > Click Themes. > Click on a theme > Click Add to Chrome to install it. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to change the Google background

To change the Google Chrome background on the Google home page, do the following: Open Google Chrome with a new tab that shows the default Google home page. Click Customize Chrome in the bottom right-hand corner. You’ll see the “Customize this page” pop-up window where you can select from pre-made backgrounds or upload your own.

Changing the background After opening the “Customize this page” pop-up, you can select from pre-made backgrounds by clicking on a collection and choosing the background you want. If you enable Refresh daily, you’ll see a different background every day.

Uploading a custom background If you want to upload your own background, here’s what to do: Open Google Chrome with a new tab that shows the default Google home page. Click Customize Chrome in the bottom right-hand corner. You’ll see the “Customize this page” pop-up window where you can click on Upload from device. Choose the background you want from your own collection. Note that Chrome will scale the background automatically to fit your browser.

You can also click on Color and theme, and there you can choose different colors to customize the look further. If you wish, you can create a custom color instead of choosing from the available presets.

How to change the Google background with themes for Chrome

Another option is to use themes to customize your Google Chrome experience. To install a theme, do the following: Open Google Chrome and at the top right, click the three vertical dots button (⋮). Click on Settings. Click on Appearance at the far left (you may need to click the three vertical lines button (三) to see this option). Click on Themes. You’ll see thumbnails of the themes available. Click on them to view more details. After clicking on a theme, click Add to Chrome to install it. Themes can change the color and background of your browser, creating a more cohesive experience.

FAQs

Are there image size requirements if I upload my own background? No, but images that are too small may not look good when used as Chrome backgrounds. The browser scales all images automatically depending on the size of the window and your screen resolution.

Will uploading a background change the toolbars and tabs? No, to change the appearance of the toolbars and tabs, you can select a custom color scheme or use a theme.

Does changing the Chrome color scheme have any effect on websites? No, the color scheme only changes the look of the browser window itself.

