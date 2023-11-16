How to cancel your Starz subscription: Multi-device guide

If you’re looking for easy steps for how to cancel your Starz subscription, regardless of the device you’re using, you’ve come to the right place. Follow along with this easy guide and feel free to skip to the section that talks about the device you’re currently on. Remember that even when you cancel, you get to use your subscription until the end of that billing cycle.

How to cancel your Starz subscription on Amazon Cancelling your Starz subscription on Amazon is simple, even if you’re on a free trial. Amazon has a section with all your add-on channels listed in it. Log in to your Amazon account.

In the upper-right corner of the home page, click on Accounts and Lists.

In the Memberships and Subscriptions section, click on Prime video channels.

When you see the Starz channel, click on Cancel.

Ignore the deals, unless you see one you like. Click on Cancel my subscription. They’ll ask for a reason, your answer doesn’t matter here. You’ll be taken back to the Settings page after this.

How to cancel your subscription on the Starz website When in doubt, go straight to the source. This section is for you if your Starz subscription is not an add-on to an existing streaming service. Go to Starz.com. Login to your account. On the upper-right corner of your screen, click on your profile icon. Choose Settings from your drop-down list. In the Billing Plan and Information section, click on Cancel Subscription.

Follow the steps on the screen, and click on Submit.

How to cancel Starz on Hulu Cancelling Starz on Hulu is exceptionally simple with these steps. Follow this link to the Hulu add-on settings page: https://secure.hulu.com/account/addons. From the list of add-ons, remove the Starz channel. You can do this by deselecting the box. Click on Review Changes and confirm your changes.

How to cancel Starz on Roku

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’re viewing your Starz content through a Roku device, here’s what to do: Select the Starz app from your Roku Home. Press the Options button on your remote. Select Manage Subscription and then Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel your Starz subscription on an iPhone or iPad If you’ve downloaded the Starz app on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to cancel from the app. Go to the App Store. Go to your profile and choose subscriptions. Here you’ll see two kinds of subscriptions, active and inactive. Starz should be in the active category. Find Starz and click on Cancel Subscription. Depending on your device, you’ll be walking through the cancellation process differently. Follow the steps and confirm your cancellation.

How to cancel your Starz subscription on Android

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

To cancel your Starz subscription from your Android device, follow these instructions. Open the Starz app on your Android phone. If you haven’t logged in, do so now. In the bottom-right corner, click on More. Click on Settings and then Account Management. In the My Subscription section, click on Cancel Subscription. This will open up the browser version of Starz. Follow the on-screen instructions and then click on Submit. Again, they’ll ask you for a reason as a part of their exit survey. If you want to give them feedback, use this opportunity to do so.

Comments