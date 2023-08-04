How to block websites on Google Chrome

Believe it or not but there is still no built-in way to block websites on Google Chrome . Why Google hasn’t come up with a solution is unknown, but there are some workarounds that can stop your Chrome browser from accessing certain websites. Whether you’re restricting your child’s access to the web or trying to make yourself more productive, here’s how to block websites on Chrome.

Block websites on Google Chrome with BlockSite

One solution is to use a desktop extension called BlockSite which is also available as an Android and iOS app. With BlockSite, you can block adult-oriented pages, as well as selectively pick sites you don’t want to be accessed. You can even block content by keywords or during specific times. The extension and app can sync between desktop and mobile devices.

While BlockSite is not foolproof, the settings can be password-protected and you can set email warnings for when someone tries to uninstall it. A little security is always welcome.

After adding the extension, go to the website you want to block and click the icon on the top-right corner of Chrome. Select Block this site, and you should no longer be able to access the page. You can edit the list manually by going to the extension icon and then selecting Edit blocked sites list.

The only downside is that the extension is not free. After a three-day free trial, you have to choose between three pricing plans. Paying yearly brings the price down to a reasonable $3.99 a month, but paying monthly is an eye-watering $10.99 a month.

Block websites on Google Chrome by editing the Hosts file (Windows) Chrome extensions work great, but they won’t stop a well-versed computer user from accessing whatever they wish. Windows users who want to make it harder for people to access a web page — or those who don’t want to pay for BlockSite — can tinker with the Hosts file instead.

It sounds complicated but you don’t need to learn coding to do this. It’s very simple if you follow these instructions. Open a File Explorer folder.

Use the address bar to go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc

Open the Hosts file using Notepad.

file using Notepad. Go all the way to the bottom and under the # signs, type 127.0.0.1 followed by the website you want to block (without the www ). For example, 127.0.0.1 AndroidAuthorityCompetitor.com .

signs, type followed by the website you want to block (without the ). For example, . Close the file and save it.

To remove a site from the Hosts file, just reopen the text file and delete the line you entered previously.

Block websites on Google Chrome with Screen Time (iOS) As well as the BlockSite app option, iOS users also have the free option of going into iOS’ settings and blocking sites in the Screen Time section.

Go to Settings–>Screen Time.

Scroll down to Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Tap the Content & Privacy Restrictions toggle to green. This will immediately enable all of the settings on that page. Select Content Restrictions.

Scroll down and select Web Content.

Choose whether you merely want to block adult sites or if you want to only allow access to a preapproved list of sites. If you choose the latter option, tap Add Website below.

Add the name and URL of the website, save, and exit. The site will now be blocked until you remove it again.

Comments