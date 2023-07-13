If Snapchat isn’t just pure entertainment for you, it’s probably about promotion. In July 2023, Snap introduced the option to add web links to public Snapchat profiles, which you can use for things like portfolios, merch stores, or sites you work for. We’ll explain how to set things up below.

How to add a link to your Snapchat public profile

You will of course need a public profile to get started, and anyone can make one so long as they’re 18 or older and compliant with Snap’s official guidelines. Follow these steps if you don’t have one yet:

Open your regular profile (the top-left icon in the camera view).

Scroll down to the Public Profile section, then tap Create Public Profile .

section, then tap . Follow the steps displayed onscreen.

With that done, here’s how to add a link to your public profile:

Open your public profile.

Start editing.

Select Website or Linktree .

. Type or paste the URL and save changes.

There’s no specific reason to use Linktree with Snapchat except that thanks to a partnership, the former is now giving Snapchat profiles more exposure, including a new social icon and a customizable “Add me on Snapchat” button.