Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to add a link to your Snapchat public profile
If Snapchat isn’t just pure entertainment for you, it’s probably about promotion. In July 2023, Snap introduced the option to add web links to public Snapchat profiles, which you can use for things like portfolios, merch stores, or sites you work for. We’ll explain how to set things up below.
QUICK ANSWER
To add a link to a public Snapchat profile:
- Open your public profile.
- Start editing.
- Select Website or Linktree.
- Type or paste the URL and save changes.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to add a link to your Snapchat public profile
You will of course need a public profile to get started, and anyone can make one so long as they’re 18 or older and compliant with Snap’s official guidelines. Follow these steps if you don’t have one yet:
- Open your regular profile (the top-left icon in the camera view).
- Scroll down to the Public Profile section, then tap Create Public Profile.
- Follow the steps displayed onscreen.
With that done, here’s how to add a link to your public profile:
- Open your public profile.
- Start editing.
- Select Website or Linktree.
- Type or paste the URL and save changes.
There’s no specific reason to use Linktree with Snapchat except that thanks to a partnership, the former is now giving Snapchat profiles more exposure, including a new social icon and a customizable “Add me on Snapchat” button.
How to add a link to your Snapchat story
This has long been an option, but if you’re unfamiliar, you can always add a link to a Snapchat story by tapping the paperclip icon when composing. Type or paste the URL you want, then select Attach to Snap.
When someone views your Snap, all they have to do is swipe up to see the website you linked.