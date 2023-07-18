Google Fi is only available in the US so far, but if you’re lucky enough to have access, it can be one of the better providers for data thanks to its Flexible plan. It also supports eSIMs — here’s how to activate your first Fi eSIM, as well as transfer an existing eSIM to a new phone.

How to activate your Google Fi eSIM

Compatible devices

The first thing to do is check compatibility. Currently, only select Apple, Google, Motorola, and Samsung phones are supported on Fi, and there many catches for Google devices. Apple: iPhone XS, XR, 11, SE (2020) and later

iPhone XS, XR, 11, SE (2020) and later Google: Pixel 2 (if bought with Fi service), Pixel 3 (if bought with Fi service), Pixel 3a (excluding phones bought with Verizon service or in Japan), Pixel 4 and later (excluding models bought from Verizon)

Pixel 2 (if bought with Fi service), Pixel 3 (if bought with Fi service), Pixel 3a (excluding phones bought with Verizon service or in Japan), Pixel 4 and later (excluding models bought from Verizon) Samsung: Galaxy S23, S22, and S21, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 3

Galaxy S23, S22, and S21, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 3 Motorola: Razr Plus, Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

On Android Once you’ve signed up for a Google Fi plan: If you haven’t done it already, sign up for Google Fi on the web.

Make sure your phone is charged and connected to Wi-Fi.

Download and open the Google Fi app.

Sign in with the same Google account you used to get your Fi plan.

Follow all the app’s instructions. If you’re porting a phone number from another carrier, enter that number when asked, along with its associated account info. If you don’t have the info handy, search for your most recent bill.

When you’re done, restart your phone.

On iPhone If you haven’t done it already, sign up for Google Fi on the web.

Download and open the Google Fi app on your iPhone. Stay connected to Wi-Fi.

Once it finishes compatibility checks, tap Get started .

. On a separate device, go to fi.google.com/ios/quicksetup and sign in. You should get a QR code to scan.

Back on your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plans .

. Scan the QR code you were supplied, then follow onscreen instructions.

Tap Add Cellular Plan .

. Next, go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Network .

. Enter h2g2 in the Cellular Data APN and LTE Setup APN fields. For MMS APN, type in service , and for MMSC, enter http://m.fi.goog/mms/wapenc . MMS Max Message size should have 23456789 . For Personal Hotspot APN, enter h2g2-t .

in the Cellular Data APN and LTE Setup APN fields. For MMS APN, type in , and for MMSC, enter . MMS Max Message size should have . For Personal Hotspot APN, enter . Return to the Google Fi app and complete activation.

How to transfer a Google Fi eSIM to a new phone If you’re switching to an Android phone, the process should be similar to first-time Android setup (above). The process is more complicated if you’re switching to a new iPhone: Delete your iPhone’s old eSIM after finding it in Settings > Cellular .

. On a computer or tablet, go to fi.google.com/ios/quicksetup and sign in.

Back on your iPhone, open Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plans and scan the QR code you were supplied on the web. Follow prompts, then tap Add Cellular Plan .

and scan the QR code you were supplied on the web. Follow prompts, then tap . Update the info in Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Network using the info supplied in the last section.

using the info supplied in the last section. Open the Fi app and sign in with your Google account.

FAQs

Does a Google Fi eSIM work internationally? While Fi eSIMs can only be activated by US residents, all of the carrier’s plans cover calls, texts, and data within the US, Canada, and Mexico. If you’ve got a Flexible or Unlimited Plus plan, you get international data in over 200 locations at no extra cost. Those plans also get free texts outside North America, though phone calls are $0.20 per minute.

Can I keep my current SIM and Google Fi eSIM? If you want to use two carriers, and your phone supports it, there’s nothing stopping you from using two SIMs simultaneously.

Can you transfer an eSIM number to Google Fi? You should be able to, using the methods above.

