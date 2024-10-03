Ray-Ban Meta’s new reminder feature gives you photographic memory

TL;DR The Ray-Ban Meta has a new reminder feature that can optionally analyze users’ environments and memorize where items are placed.

The tool is currently available to those who have opted for the early access program in the Meta View companion app.

The smart glasses can remember information based on what you say or look at; your location is irrelevant.

In an era full of AI gadget flops, Meta’s vision appears to be the most successful. The company’s smart glasses are gaining traction due to their features, form factor, and overall alignment with people’s expectations. To increase their appeal, Meta has been boosting their capabilities through OTA software updates, making them even handier and smarter. The latest addition to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses is a reminder feature that can help users keep track of daily life matters.

A Reddit user has shared screenshots of the new reminder feature available to some Ray-Ban Meta users. The tool accepts both voice and camera input, but it doesn’t take your location on the map into account. So, you could ask it to remember where you’ve placed your TV remote while you look at it, and it’ll analyze the setup to recognize where the remote is placed (on a dining table, for instance).

Alternatively, you could manually tell it to remember that you’ve placed the remote on the table without looking at it, and it’ll register the information accordingly. You could then ask about the item’s whereabouts, and it’ll retrieve the relevant data from its digital memory.

This feature seemingly requires you to opt for the early access program using the Meta View companion app on your iOS or Android phone. Once you’ve enrolled and updated the firmware to the latest version, it should become accessible on your glasses. Otherwise, you could wait until the company rolls out the reminder feature to all Ray-Ban Meta users down the road.

