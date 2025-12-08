Your YouTube Recap personality might be rarer than you think

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has revealed how common each Recap personality type is.

Of the 14 categories, Sunshiner is by far the most common type, while Philosopher and Trailblazer are the rarest at 0.1%.

The spread reflects how many people use YouTube for lighter content, with only a tiny slice focusing on niche or deep-dive viewing.

YouTube’s first full Recap seems to be going down well. In our recent poll, nearly 72% of readers said they liked the feature, which is a comfortable win for something brand new in a season already packed with roundups. Recap pulls together your year on YouTube across 12 cards, including the summarizing Personality Card. Now, YouTube has shared how common each personality actually is.

According to the company’s blog, these personalities are meant to be a simple way of grouping different viewing patterns. They’re not meant to be deep insights into who you are, just a light shorthand for the sort of content you spend most of your time with. There are 14 in total, and each one comes with a matching animated character designed by 3D artist Eva Cremers. You can see some examples of the characters below.

The Sunshiner The Philosopher The Challenger

A few of them are pretty self-explanatory. The Curious Mind leans toward explainers and educational videos. The Adventurer fits people who bounce between formats or dive into new channels often. And if you regularly used YouTube as a calming background companion, you might’ve ended up as a Serenity Seeker.

The frequency at which each Personality Card appears is pretty interesting. YouTube’s breakdown shows that some personalities are everywhere, while a few barely register at all. Here’s the full list:

Sunshiner — 30%

Wonder Seeker — 19%

Connector — 14%

Skill Builder — 11%

Challenger — 8%

Adventurer — 5%

Creative Spirit — 5% Curious Mind — 4%

Self-Improver — 3%

Serenity Seeker — 0.6%

Changemaker — 0.5%

Dreamer — 0.5%

Philosopher — 0.1%

Trailblazer — 0.1%

If you landed as a Sunshiner, you’re in the biggest group by far — almost a third of people lean toward upbeat, feel-good content. It reveals quite a lot about how viewers typically use YouTube on a day-to-day basis.

At the other end, the real outliers are the Philosopher and Trailblazer, each sitting at just 0.1%. Those reflect much narrower habits, usually tied to deep-dive or more unusual corners of the platform. Most people never spend enough time in those areas for Recap to pin them with that label.

If your YouTube Recap hasn’t appeared yet, check this guide on how to find it.

