Poll: How old Is your current smartphone?

The smartphone release cycle hasn’t changed much in the last few years. Android phone makers predictably launch new flagships, mid-range, and budget smartphone refreshes every year around the same time, with a few exceptions. However, not everyone upgrades their phones every year. From what we’ve noticed, people tend to keep smartphones around for at least a couple of years before buying a new one. While we’ve dug into phone usage trends and replacement cycles to see how long people keep their phones, we want to hear from you!

How old is your current phone? 1302 votes Less than 6 months: I just upgraded. 13 % 6 months-1 year: Still relatively new. 14 % 1-2 years: I upgrade regularly, but not every year. 19 % 2-3 years: I usually hold on to my phone for a while. 21 % 3-4 years: I like to get as much use out of my devices as possible. 16 % 4+ years: My phone’s still going strong, and I see no reason to upgrade. 17 %

According to recent data, the average smartphone replacement cycle has been steadily increasing in recent years. Users in the past would typically upgrade their phones every two years, but the trend is now moving toward keeping devices for even longer periods of time. Certain sources suggest that the average time between phone upgrades is now closer to three years, with many users holding onto their phones for even longer — up to four or five years, depending on the device type and how well it holds up.

This trend can be attributed to the growing longevity of devices thanks to better-performing hardware, longer software update support, increased devices with 5G connectivity, as well as socio-economic factors. However, there are still plenty of Android and Apple enthusiasts who like to stay on the cutting edge, always upgrading to the latest models as soon as they drop. I know we have a few of those here at Android Authority.

So, how long have you had your current phone? Take our poll and share your thoughts on phone-changing habits in the comments section.

