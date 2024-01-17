Poll: How long do you plan on holding on to your new Galaxy S24?

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has now been officially unveiled. The tech giant’s latest and greatest comes with all kinds of advanced features along with the new on-device/cloud AI solution called Galaxy AI.

If you’re planning to trade in your current device to upgrade to one of the Galaxy S24 models, then we have a question for you. How long do you plan on keeping your Galaxy S24 when you get it? Are you someone who gets a new phone every year? Or are you on the opposite end of the spectrum, holding on to phones for years? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

How long do you plan on holding on to your new Galaxy S24?

How long do you plan on holding on to your new Galaxy S24? 411 votes 1 year 7 % 2 years 13 % 3 years 19 % 4 years or more 48 % I'm not sure yet 13 %

We know there are a variety of factors that can contribute to how long someone keeps their phone. Whether you just want the newest option available at the moment or plan to wait until the handset gets its last major OS update, there is no wrong answer for how long someone should hold on to a phone. Some people even choose to never upgrade their phone if they like it enough.

I personally tend to hold on to phones until the battery health starts deteriorating, which can take years to happen. In fact, I got a Galaxy S7 Edge in 2015 and didn’t upgrade to my current Pixel 6 Pro until 2021. That’s a whole six years that I had that Samsung phone and I’ll probably keep my current phone for about the same amount of time.

