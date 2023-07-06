Discord goes above and beyond when it comes to its interactive visual elements. From emojis that move to GIFs you can hide, there is never any shortage of customizable reactions. More recently, they reintroduced stickers, static or animated alternatives to emojis and GIFs. If you’ve used WhatsApp and Instagram before, think of these like Discord’s own version of stickers. Here’s how to add and use stickers on Discord.

To use stickers on Discord, click the Stickers button in the bottom field where you type messages. This will open a tray containing all of the stickers you can use.

How do you use Discord stickers?

How do you add Discord stickers?

What are Discord stickers?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Stickers are somewhat of an enigma. Similar to GIFs, stickers are essentially just larger Discord emojis. Note that you cannot add them alongside text or to Discord statuses.

Like emojis, custom stickers can be static images, or they can be animated. Users who aren’t subscribed to Discord Nitro can use a server’s stickers but cannot use stickers from outside of that server.

How to use stickers on Discord Discord users commonly use stickers to react to messages or greet others on servers. Because of their larger real estate, they can be more ornate and detailed than standard Discord emojis.

Desktop Open the Discord desktop client or go to the Discord website and log in. Find the Discord server or direct message thread where you want to send the sticker, then click the Stickers button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the extended menu, locate the sticker that you want to use. You can use stickers from other servers if you are a Nitro subscriber.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the sticker you want to use. When you insert the sticker, it will exist on its message line, meaning you can’t add any text.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS Open the Discord app on your Android or iOS device, then navigate to the server or direct message thread where you want to send the sticker. Tap the emoji button to open the emoji tray.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the emoji tray, press the Stickers tab. Find the sticker you want to use, then tap it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to add stickers on Discord If you want to add custom stickers, you must do so through your server. Additionally, your server must be “boosted.”

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

A server boosted to Level 1 (2 Boosts) can upload 15 custom stickers, a server boosted to Level 2 (7 Boosts) can upload 30 custom stickers, and a server boosted to Level 3 (14 Boosts) can upload up to 60 custom stickers. Server Boosts cost real money, though you get two for free with a Discord Nitro subscription.

Desktop Launch Discord’s desktop client or go to the Discord website and log in. Visit your server and open the dropdown menu by clicking the downward arrow at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Server Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the server menu, click Stickers.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within the Stickers tab, if your server is at least Level 1, you can begin uploading custom stickers. These can be up to 512kb in size.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS Even if your server is boosted to Level One or higher, you cannot upload custom stickers on the mobile app. Discord may add the ability to do so in a future app update.

FAQs

How do you get free Discord stickers? If you join a server that has been boosted and has custom stickers, you can use them even if you aren’t a paying Nitro subscriber. However, subscribe to Discord Nitro if you want to use them on another server.

How do I add stickers to Discord mobile? Uploading stickers is currently only possible on the desktop. Discord may add this feature to the mobile version for Android and iOS in the future.

Can Discord stickers be GIFs? Yes, you can animate customer stickers like a GIF.

How do you use stickers on Discord without Nitro? Even without a Discord Nitro subscription, you can use stickers on a Discord server. Simply click the Stickers button in the message typing field. This will open a tray with all the stickers you can use. Note that without Nitro, you can only use stickers that belong to the server you are currently in, and you cannot use stickers from other servers.

How do I open a Discord sticker? To open a Discord sticker, navigate to the server or direct message thread where you want to send the sticker. In the message typing field, click the Stickers button. This will extend a menu with stickers you can use. Click on the sticker you want to use, and it will appear in the message field, ready to be sent.

