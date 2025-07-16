This phone has twice the battery capacity of the Galaxy S25 Edge and costs less than $200

TL;DR HONOR just announced the X70 phone, set to go on sale on Friday in China.

Despite its $165 price tag, the HONOR X70 features a massive 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery and military-grade toughness.

At 8.2mm, it’s about the same thickness as the iPhone 16 Pro.

A $165 smartphone wouldn’t usually raise expectations about its specs, but one manufacturer clearly didn’t get that memo. Despite the price tag, the new HONOR X70 boasts an insane 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery along with military-grade toughness, and it isn’t even a brick.

In a new post on Weibo, HONOR confirmed that the X70 is now available for pre-order in China, with a full launch set for July 18. Despite the budget price, the phone boasts a battery that’s more than double the size of the one inside the Galaxy S25 Edge, along with what the company calls the “industry’s first gold standard triple-drop protection.” It also features a new internal structure likened to a bulletproof vest, supposedly making the device resistant to impact on all ten sides.

The phone is rated IP69K — the highest level of protection under the IP standard. This means it can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and is completely dust-tight. Many flagship phones stop at IP68, and the X70 is also listed as meeting IP69, IP68, and IP66 standards.

Charging is similarly overkill. The device supports 80W fast charging both wired and wirelessly, which is rare at any price point. HONOR also claims the battery is rated to last six years of daily use without serious degradation.

According to the text in the promotional image, the phone measures 8.2mm thick — impressive for a device with such a large battery. That’s not slim, but for context, it’s roughly on par with an iPhone 16 Pro. The phone also features a 120Hz eye-care display, dual stereo speakers, and a 4,000-level 3D spatial positioning system that may enhance navigation and camera performance.

Color options include black, red, green, and marble white, and storage configurations range from 8GB + 128GB to 12GB + 512GB. Even the top model stays under $235. It’s worth noting that these prices do include a “national subsidy.”

There’s no word yet on a global launch, but at this price, some buyers might already be looking for ways to import one.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.