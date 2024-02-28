First Samsung, now HONOR is also working on a smart ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has reportedly confirmed that it’s working on a smart ring.

The company said it’s part of a wider health strategy.

The manufacturer also reiterated plans for a flip foldable.

Samsung made tech headlines earlier this year when it announced the Galaxy Ring. Now, fellow smartphone manufacturer HONOR has revealed smart ring plans of its own.

HONOR CEO George Zhao told journalists during a group briefing (h/t: CNBC) at Mobile World Congress that it was working on a smart ring.

“Internally, we have this kind of solution, now we are working on that part (sic), so in the future you can have the HONOR Ring,” Zhao reportedly said.

The executive didn’t reveal more details about the smart ring but noted that it was part of a wider health strategy.

Either way, HONOR must contend with incumbent Oura and new entrant Samsung in this space.

HONOR flip phone is coming this year Zhao also told CNBC that HONOR was working on its first clamshell foldable phone.

“This year we are preparing for the flip phone launch — now that we are internally in the final stage,” the executive said.

This isn’t the first time HONOR has confirmed plans for a foldable flip phone, though. The company’s Middle East and Africa president reportedly revealed that a flip phone was on the way back in July 2023. The executive indeed noted that it would be arriving in 2024.

HONOR will be entering an increasingly packed flip foldable market with its own effort. Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO have all offered clamshell foldables globally. Meanwhile, budget devices from the likes of TECNO and Nubia offer aggressive prices. So we’re curious to see how an HONOR flip phone could stand out.

