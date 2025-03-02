Another phone brand just joined the elite '7 years of updates' club

When Google launched the Pixel 8 series, it sent a shockwave through the world of Android smartphones by revealing that those new flagships would get a whopping seven years of Android updates. Samsung quickly followed suit for its flagship Galaxy phones. Since then, we’ve seen a handful of brands extend their update commitments, but very few have joined the “seven-year club.”

Well, there’s a new member of that elite organization: HONOR. Today, at Mobile World Congress 2025 , during its poorly named HONOR ALPHA Plan keynote event, the company confirmed it will offer seven years of Android upgrades and security patches for flagship devices in its Magic series. Traditionally, Magic products are HONOR’s top-of-the-line Android devices, including slate-style phones, foldables, and tablets.

The HONOR Magic 7 Pro will be the first device to earn this policy. Previously, HONOR told us the Magic 7 Pro would see a four-year OS and five-year security update pledge, so this is a nice bump.

However, it’s unclear if this policy will retroactively apply to any other older HONOR phones. It’s also unclear which future devices will get this, although the inevitable foldable HONOR Magic V4 is a likely candidate.

Hopefully, over the coming weeks and months, we’ll learn more specifics about this. For now, HONOR fans should be excited that a much more extensive update commitment is coming to the Magic 7 Pro and other flagship devices.