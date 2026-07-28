It's official: That crazy gimbal-toting Robot Phone has dual 200MP cameras, loads of features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has detailed camera specs for its upcoming Robot Phone.

The phone has a 200MP 1/1.28-inch main camera on a gimbal, as well as a 200MP periscope camera.

Other features include six stability-related video modes, plenty of tracking features, and LOGC3 encoding support.

HONOR has been showing off its Robot Phone since March 2026, featuring a full-blown gimbal camera setup attached to a smartphone. We’ve seen a few notable leaks since then, but the firm has now officially announced camera specs for the new device.

HONOR held a camera technology event in China (h/t: Weibo), where it announced a slew of camera details for the Robot Phone. Perhaps the most notable news is confirmation that the phone will have a 200MP gimbal-mounted main camera (f/1.6, 1/1.28-inch).

This sensor lags behind Sony’s LYT-901 in terms of pure size, but it’s still large compared to most 200MP sensors on the market. The sensor size would also line up with the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 3x periscope camera, which used an Omnivision OV52A part. Either way, the combination of the gimbal hardware plus a large, high-resolution sensor should enable smooth videos while cropped. This would be an especially useful combo if HONOR uses a wider-than-normal field of view by default.

What else to expect from the HONOR Robot Phone?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Meanwhile, HONOR also confirmed that the Robot Phone is equipped with a 200MP f/2.6 periscope camera (1/1.4-inch). There’s no word on the actual focal length, but previous Magic flagships have offered 3x to 3.7x cameras.

What do you think of the HONOR Robot Phone? 9 votes I love it 22 % It's okay, but I need to see other details 67 % I hate it 11 %

The Robot Phone will also bring a variety of stabilization and tracking smarts, as you might expect from the gimbal hardware. This includes three-axis stabilization, subject recognition with six-axis motion recognition, motion prediction, automatic subject tracking, and double-click to track. HONOR adds that you can expect six “camera movement modes,” namely default, super stable, pitch FPV lock, FPV vertical, and rotating mirror.

The smartphone maker has also teamed up with camera brand ARRI for features like industry-first LOGC3 encoding and the ARRI Look color style. Otherwise, the phone packs an H1 imaging chip and a sensing chip for motion capture.

Either way, it looks like the HONOR Robot Phone is shaping up to be one of the best camera phones in 2026. Android phones have long had a reputation for lagging behind iPhones for video capture, but between the Robot Phone, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and vivo X300 Ultra, it’s clear that Android devices have made massive strides this year. So fingers crossed we see the new HONOR handset sooner rather than later.

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