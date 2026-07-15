The first gimbal phone could have some heavy-hitting specs

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming HONOR Robot Phone could come with a 1.5K flat display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a ~6,000mAh battery.

It could also feature a 200MP 4D gimbal primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.

The HONOR Robot Phone is expected to launch in August in China.

HONOR showed off its unique “Robot Phone” at MWC earlier this year, and since then, we’ve been waiting for more information about it. Now, a new leak has shed light on the specs we can expect when the phone launches.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some key hardware specs of the upcoming HONOR Robot Phone in a Weibo post, and it seems the phone could be packed with some heavy-hitting hardware.

Digital Chat Station / Weibo

According to the leak, the smartphone will come with a completely flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a screen size between 6.3 and 6.4 inches. The phone could also come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The leak also states that the phone will feature a 200MP 4D gimbal primary camera on its robotic arm. Plus, it could come with a 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. All cameras will be manufactured by Arri Imaging, per the leak. Apparently, the phone’s camera performance will be on par with the upcoming HONOR Magic 9 series.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In a follow-up comment, the leaker also said the phone could feature a ~6,000mAh battery. The leak didn’t mention a specific number, so the phone could pack a battery larger than 6,000mAh as well.

The HONOR Robot Phone is expected to launch in China in August and will most probably be quite pricey. It’s also unlikely to make its way to the US market, but we might see a global launch in other regions after its launch in China.

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