The world’s thinnest foldable undercuts the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with some very competitive pricing

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V6 launched in China starting at CNY 8,999 (~$1,302), significantly undercutting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Galaxy W26), which starts at CNY 16,999.

The device features an incredibly thin 8.75mm folded design, display brightness up to 6,000 nits, and a massive 7,150mAh battery on the 1TB model.

While the phone won’t hit the US, a global release for the 16GB/512GB variant is expected in the second half of 2026.

HONOR launched the Magic V6 at MWC 2026, using the trade show as the platform to showcase its top-tier foldable to the world. While the phone’s specifications were shared and many of us went hands-on with the Magic V6, its pricing was left for the launch event in China. The day is finally here: the Magic V6 has launched in China, revealing its pricing and showing how the foldable compares to rivals.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The HONOR Magic V6 measures just 8.75mm in its folded state, 4mm in its unfolded state, and weighs just 219g. On the inside is a 7.95-inch 120Hz display that can get as bright as 5,000nits. The 6.52-inch 120Hz cover display can reach 6,000nits. Both displays are 10-bit and support 4,320Hz PWM dimming.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Despite its thin weight, the Magic V6 comes with a 6,850mAh battery, though the 1TB variant pushes the limit further with a 7,150mAh battery. However, the global variant will stick with a smaller 6,660mAh battery, though that is still much higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh. There’s also support for 80W wired and 66W wireless charging.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Powering the HONOR Magic V6 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. For the camera, the foldable features a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a laser autofocus sensor. There’s also a 20MP sensor on the cover display and the inner display. IP68 and IP69 protection round up the package.

HONOR Magic V6 pricing and availability

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic V6 goes on pre-order in China today, with open sales beginning March 13 at the following prices: HONOR Magic V6 (12GB + 256GB): CNY 8,999 (~$1,302)

HONOR Magic V6 (12GB + 512GB): CNY 9,999 (~$1,447)

HONOR Magic V6 (16GB + 512GB): CNY 10,999 (~$1,592)

HONOR Magic V6 (16GB + 1TB): CNY 11,999 (~$17,37) For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is sold as the Galaxy W26 (with certain differences, such as a gold-ribbed frame and a Kevlar case), starting at CNY 16,999 ($2,460) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

We know that the global release of the Magic V6 will include at least the 16GB + 512GB variant. While the Magic V6 won’t make it to the US, we are expecting it to become available in some global markets in the second half of the year.

Follow