The HONOR Magic V2 will launch in these markets, but there's bad news

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has confirmed that the Magic V2 will only come to global markets in Q1 2024.

The company has also listed the foldable in Europe and the UK.

There’s no word on pricing for these markets, though.

HONOR launched the world’s thinnest foldable phone last month when it released the Magic V2 in China. The company showcased the device at IFA 2023 but strangely didn’t dish out pricing and availability details at its keynote event.

Now, HONOR has confirmed to Android Authority that a global launch will only take place in Q1 2024. That’s a long time to wait, meaning there’ll be at least six months between the Chinese and global releases.

We have, however, spotted the foldable phone on various regional HONOR websites. The Magic V2 is listed on HONOR’s websites in Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, and the UK. The phone is also expected to launch in various Latin American markets.

These listings we found don’t include pricing, but we’re guessing that the Magic V2 will have a similar €1,599 (~$1,735) price tag as the Magic Vs at the very least.

Either way, you’re getting a foldable that measures 9.9mm thick for the vegan leather variant. It also weighs in at 231 grams, making it lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro line.

What else to know about Magic V2? There’s more to the HONOR Magic V2 than a svelte design, though. The foldable also brings a 6.43-inch OLED smartphone display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, making it more in line with a conventional smartphone screen. Otherwise, a 7.92-inch folding OLED screen is available inside, complete with stylus support and Flex Mode. In saying so, the folding display doesn’t have ultra-thin glass (UTG). If there’s any consolation, it’s that the Magic V2 also supports stylus input.

Core specs include a top-flight Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB to 1TB of fixed storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging (including a bundled charger). This is in line with the top Android phones on the market.

The HONOR Magic V2 also brings a flexible rear camera system, namely a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 20MP 2.5x tele lens. Expect a 16MP camera on each screen for selfies and video calls.

Nevertheless, you might want to import this phone if you really want a slim foldable and can’t wait until next year.

