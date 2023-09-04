The HONOR Magic V2 could be cheaper than Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR CEO George Zhao has hinted at a European price for the Magic V2.

Zhao suggested that the new foldable would have similar pricing to the old foldable.

HONOR showcased the Magic V2 at IFA 2023 last week, giving us a good look at the world’s thinnest book-style foldable phone. However, the company has since told us that it only plans to launch the device in global markets in Q1 2024.

Now, HONOR CEO George Zhao has given a hint of pricing in an interview with GSMArena. Zhao told the outlet that the Magic Vs’s pricing was a “good reference” for the Magic V2’s global price.

The Magic Vs launched globally back in March 2023, coming in at €1,599 (~$1,725). So if the Magic V2 retains this price point, it would be a cool €300 (~$324) cheaper than the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. But even a €100 (~$108) price increase would mean that the HONOR foldable is still notably cheaper than major rivals.

Would you buy the HONOR Magic V2 at €1,599? 51 votes Yes, for sure 41 % I'd buy it if it were cheaper 35 % No, I'd buy a different foldable 10 % No, I wouldn't buy a foldable yet 14 %

You do miss out on a few features for the price, such as wireless charging, ultra-thin glass, and water resistance. But HONOR’s latest foldable still brings plenty of noteworthy additions aside from a svelte design. These features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging, stylus support, a significantly reduced display crease, and a versatile rear camera system.

In any event, we hope HONOR doesn’t actually wait until Q1 2024 to launch this phone outside China. The company has struck gold with this ultra-thin and lightweight design so it would be a real shame if we were forced to wait that long.

