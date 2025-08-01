An upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival could have the biggest battery in a Flip phone

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V Flip 2 will reportedly have a 5,500mAh battery.

This would mean it has the largest battery out of all Flip foldable phones.

HONOR’s rumored Flip phone will apparently launch later this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers a 4,300mAh battery, which is a small but welcome bump over last year’s model. However, rivals like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 go even larger. It now looks like HONOR could also up the ante.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the rumored HONOR Magic V Flip 2 will have a 5,500mAh battery. If confirmed, that would be the largest battery in a Flip foldable phone to date.

A 5,500mAh battery would mean the Magic V Flip 2 has a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, it would also be bigger than the batteries in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and global Xiaomi 15 Ultra. So you should definitely keep an eye on this model if you want a Flip phone with long battery life.

You won’t have long to wait for charging, as the leaker says the phone will have an 80W charger. Otherwise, the phone will apparently launch later this month in Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue color schemes.

The one potential downside is that the original phone didn’t launch outside China. That means we don’t have high hopes for a global Magic V Flip 2 launch down the line.

