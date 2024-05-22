HONOR announces ambitious AI plans for Magic OS 8.0

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced ambitious plans to integrate AI throughout its Magic OS 8.0 software, claiming to debut the industry’s first intent-based UI.

The company has introduced a “4-Layer AI Architecture” and plans to incorporate generative AI applications into its upcoming smartphones.

Alongside details about the upcoming HONOR 200 series, HONOR has unveiled its ambitious vision for the future, centering on on-device AI and its integration into the Magic OS software.

At VivaTech, a major European tech event, the company emphasized its commitment to leveraging AI’s personalization and privacy features, introducing a “4-Layer AI Architecture” designed to embed AI capabilities at every level of the user experience.

HONOR stressed that Magic OS 8.0 is the industry’s first intent-based UI, which aims to anticipate user needs and streamline interactions. This was showcased in the Magic Portal feature, which intelligently consolidates complex tasks into single-step processes, adapting to individual user behaviors and preferences. HONOR claims that Magic Portal currently supports 100 top applications across seven scenarios, ranging from travel and productivity to entertainment and social media, with plans for further expansion.

In addition to Magic Portal, HONOR revealed plans to incorporate generative AI applications into its upcoming smartphones. The company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate these generative AI experiences.

The HONOR 200 Series, launching in Paris on June 12, will be powered by the AI-enhanced Magic OS 8.0. The company has also announced plans to roll out Magic OS 8.0 to its HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR 90 devices.

