These upcoming phones promise to bring an iconic French studio’s photography expertise

TL;DR The upcoming HONOR 200 series phones will replicate the iconic portraits of the renowned Harcourt Studio through AI algorithms.

The HONOR 200 series, powered by Magic OS 8.0, is set to launch in Paris on June 12.

At VivaTech, a major European tech event, HONOR announced the launch date for its upcoming HONOR 200 series phones and its plans to integrate generative AI into the Magic OS software. The company also revealed a collaboration with the prestigious Harcourt Studio for the HONOR 200 series.

For those unfamiliar, Studio Harcourt is a Parisian photography studio renowned for its iconic black-and-white portraits, characterized by dramatic lighting and an air of mystery. Now, HONOR claims to have distilled this artistic legacy into a series of algorithms that can be replicated on their upcoming HONOR 200 series phones.

By analyzing a vast dataset of Harcourt Studio portraits, HONOR says they have meticulously broken down the studio’s portrait photography process into nine distinct steps. This digital dissection, they assert, allows the HONOR 200 series to faithfully replicate the entire Harcourt Studio method, promising users studio-quality portraits with every click.

While specific details about the HONOR 200 series remain under wraps, we do know that the lineup will include two models, namely the HONOR 200 and the HONOR 200 Pro. Both phones are available for pre-order on HONOR’s China website, offering a glimpse into their designs. We’ll have to wait for the official launch to know more about their detailed specifications. The HONOR 200 Series, powered by Magic OS 8.0, will launch in Paris on June 12.

