HONOR 90 Lite and friends come to the UK

TL;DR HONOR is targeting the mid-range segment in the UK with the HONOR 90 Lite, available for £250 (~$320).

The HONOR Earbuds X5 are budget earbuds, available for £40 (~$51) in the UK.

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 laptop is available for £700 (~$895) starting today.

HONOR may best be known for its crazy Magic 5 Pro flagship or the even crazier Magic Vs foldable, but the company makes many more products beyond these two. If you want to explore budget smartphone options, you can look at the newly launched HONOR 90 Lite, which has now arrived in the UK alongside the Earbuds X5 and the MagicBook X 16 laptop.

HONOR 90 Lite The HONOR 90 Lite is targeting the mid-range segment. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD on the front with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Inside, the phone is powered by the 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There is a 4,500mAh battery on board to keep things running, and the phone can charge at up to 22.5W through a wired fast charger, which isn’t included in the package, though. What you get on this phone is a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a rare sight nowadays. The HONOR 90 Lite runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

The highlight of the HONOR 90 Lite is its 100MP primary rear camera, with a f/1.9 aperture. It’s flanked by a 5MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16MP camera on the front for your selfie needs.

HONOR 90 Lite pricing and availability The HONOR 90 Lite will be available in three colors in the UK: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black. You can buy the phone for £250 (~$320) from HiHonor today. Beginning from July 5, 2023, you can purchase it from Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys. If you’d prefer to buy it from a carrier, the phone will make its way to Three at the end of July.

If you purchase the HONOR 90 Lite from HiHonor until July 4, 2023, you can choose to receive an HONOR Band 7 or the newly launched HONOR Earbuds X5 for free.

HONOR Earbuds X5

HONOR is also launching the Earbuds X5 in the UK. These are budget earbuds that will pair excellently with the HONOR 90 Lite. They have an open-ear design as they do not have silicon tips, which are uncomfortable for some users. They also have a stem design that makes it easy to control playback and other functions through the earbuds.

On the inside, there is a 13.4mm driver. HONOR promises 27 hours of battery life on these earbuds with the case, with a 10-minute charge for the earbuds being enough for three hours of playback.

The HONOR Earbuds X5 is available in the UK for £40 (~$51) from HiHonor today. They come in a singular Ceramic White color option.

HONOR MagicBook X 16

HONOR is also launching a MagicBook laptop in the UK. This is a 16-inch laptop that is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There is Windows 11 Home on board.

You can buy it in a single Mystic Silver colorway from HiHonor for £700 (~$895). If you purchase before July 4, 2023, you can get a HONOR Pad 8 for just another £10 (~$13).

