The latest edition to Honor’s X series, the Honor 7X, was revealed a few weeks ago in China. At the time, we learned all about what the device would offer in terms of specs, and its availability details for China, but its price and release date info for other regions remained elusive.

Thanks to a recent IANS interview with Honor’s Global president George Zhao (via Gadgets 360), we’ve learned more about what we can expect from its launch in India. During a meeting with a number of journalists over the weekend, Zhao said that the device would arrive to the market this December and that it would come at an “unbeatable price.”

Reportedly, Zhao also said that Honor was aiming to increase its position in the Indian market through the release of powerful handsets at low costs, and, of the Honor 7X specifically, said it would have such “a price that it will have no competitor in that segment.”

The Honor 7X starts at 1,299 yuan in China, the equivalent of around Rs. 12,700 (~$195). The 64 GB variant, meanwhile, is priced at 1,699 yuan or roughly Rs. 16,600 (~$255), while the 128 GB model costs 1,999 yuan — about Rs. 19,500 (~$300). It’s not yet clear if all three models will be sold in India, or what they would cost exactly, but they’re unlikely to stray too far away from the Chinese prices.

In addition to comments about pricing strategy, Zhao was reported as saying that Honor needs to up its promotional strategies to get on top of the Indian market. “We have the capability to out-compete other dominating players in the Indian smartphone market in terms of quality, but our marketing efforts need to improve,” Zhao said.

For more information on the Honor 7X, hit the link, and let us know in the comments if you’re considering buying the Honor 7X.