The Honor Holly 4 Plus has been announced in India. The news arrived via press release earlier today, with new handset set to officially go on sale tomorrow. The Holly 4 Plus is a larger, more powerful version of the Holly 4 released earlier this month, arriving with some improved features and a higher price tag to match.

It houses a 5.5-inch, 2.D Glass display at 720p resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 3 GB Of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space (expandable via microSD card slot). On the back, you’ll find a fingerprint scanner and a 12 MP rear camera with 1.25-micron sensor — something which should offer superior quality photos in low-light. Meanwhile, there’s an 8 MP camera up front coming with beauty mode and a 0.3-second autofocus. Other camera features include slow-motion timelapse and PRO mode.

The Holly 4 Plus will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with EMUI 5.1 on top, and will carry a 4,000 mAh battery (up almost 1,000 mAh on the 3,020 mAh cell in the Honor Holly 4). Honor says this should be good for “20 hours video playback, 66 hours music playback or 15 hours of 4G web surfing.”

If you’re interested in that larger display and battery, as well as the improved camera tech of the Holly 4 Plus, you’ll have to shell out ₹13,999 (~$215) — up from the ₹11,999 (~$185) price tag of the Honor Holly 4. It will be sold at all offline Honor stores in Grey, Gold and Silver.

What are your thoughts on the Honor Holly 4 Plus? Is it a bargain? Let us know in the comments.