A 14,000mAh battery phone could be on the way, but there's a catch

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR is working on a phone with a 14,000mAh battery, according to a new leak.

This would be a major leap over the recently announced X80 Pro Max, which has an 11,000mAh battery.

Don’t hold your breath for a European release, though, owing to government regulations on battery size.

HONOR has just released a phone with an 11,000mAh battery in China. This comes after the company launched a pair of 10,000mAh phones late last year. These devices clearly have ridiculously large batteries, but it sounds like the company could up the ante in a big way.

Prolific leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that HONOR is now working on a phone with a ~14,000mAh battery. This would be significantly larger than the recently launched X80 Pro Max and its 11,000mAh battery.

The leaker estimates in a follow-up comment that the phone could weigh 220 grams. This would make it a little heavier than the Galaxy S26 Ultra (214 grams) but lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232 grams).

There’s no word on other details, but a 14,000mAh battery should deliver three to four days of juice. For what it’s worth, HONOR said the X80 Pro Max offered 42 days of standby time, 73 hours of call time, and 23.9 hours of gaming. So you should keep an eye on this upcoming device if you spend a lot of time away from power outlets.

The big question is whether this phone will be available outside China. Regulations in Europe limit the total per-cell battery capacity in your phone. This forces manufacturers to use dual-cell battery designs as a workaround. However, even a dual-cell 14,000mAh battery (~7,000mAh each) would fall foul of the EU’s regulations. So you can say goodbye to an EU release, at least in the device’s current form, if this upcoming phone has a single- or dual-cell design.

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