Honkai: Star Rail - Should I choose Stelle or Caelus?

Honkai: Star Rail officially launched on April 25th in most time zones. It only takes about an hour of gameplay before the game has a choice for the player. You choose your main character for the entire game. The options are Caelus and Stelle. They have no introduction, so players wonder which they should choose. We can help with that.

QUICK ANSWER It doesn't matter which character you pick. Stelle and Caelus are identical in terms of stats, abilities, and equipment. The only differences are appearance. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Should I choose Stelle or Caelus?

Should I choose Stelle or Caelus

Joe Hindy / Android Authority I chose Caelus for my playthrough. I chose Lumine in Genshin Impact, so I wanted to do the male character this time.

You can choose whichever one you want. The game gives you the option fairly early in the process, and these characters don’t really have any backstories that we could find. In addition, their base stats, equipment, and abilities are all identical. They even look the similar with identical heights, hair color, and clothing color.

We do understand why players are curious. The developers also made Genshin Impact, where you had to make a similar decision between the twins Aether and Lumine. Aether climbs and runs every so slightly faster, but Lumine hits harder and swims faster. Thus, many fans gravitated toward Lumine since her DPS output was measurably higher.

There is no such case with Honkai: Star Rail. You can choose Stelle or Caelus based on your preference. There isn’t any difference between them aside from appearance.

FAQ

Who does the voice acting for Stelle and Caelus Stelle is voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Japanese), while Caelus is voiced by Junya Enoki (Japanese) and Caleb Yen (English). We’re not sure who does Stelle in English.

