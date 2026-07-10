This repair-friendly phone sequel could fix everything we didn't like from the original

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The next Skyline looks like an upgrade, not a redesign. Leaks suggest HMD is keeping the Lumia-inspired look while improving the display, performance, cameras, and charging.

The 144Hz OLED panel is expected to return with peak HDR brightness doubling to 2,000 nits for better outdoor visibility.

The rumored Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 could deliver around 16% better multi-core performance, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage.

HMD seems to be following a tried-and-true path for its next mid-range device, with new renders and specs leaks pointing to the HMD Skyline 2 potentially offering brighter visuals, faster performance, and a more capable camera setup all while keeping the Lumia-inspired look that made the original stand out.

The original Skyline attracted attention in 2024 for being one of the first Android phones to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, as well as its repair-friendly design. Instead of reinventing the device, HMD is reportedly looking to refine the experience with a series of hardware upgrades.

According to a leak from tipster @smashx_60 on X, the Skyline 2 will have a flat-edged design with rounded corners on the display and will be available in black, cyan, and yellow colors (via Notebookcheck). The leaker also indicates the phone will retain its 144Hz OLED panel but could see the peak HDR brightness double its previous offering to 2,000 nits.

In terms of performance, Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip is expected to take over from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and it is reportedly going to offer around 16% more multi-core performance. The handset is said to be paired to that chip with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

One of the biggest upgrades might be to the camera hardware. The 108MP main camera with optical image stabilization and the 50MP telephoto lens are expected to stay, but the ultrawide camera may finally jump from 13MP to 50MP. The selfie camera is also said to be a 50MP sensor with autofocus and electronic image stabilization up front. Also likely to be on board is the dedicated camera shutter button, a feature that’s becoming increasingly rare on Android phones.

Charging could get a slight bump too, with wired speeds moving to 40W as Qi2 magnetic wireless charging stays in the mix. The leak also hints that the new model will include stereo speakers, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and HMD’s Gen2 repairability design.

HMD has not yet officially announced the Skyline 2, so these specs are to be considered unofficial for now. However, if the leaks are to be believed, the company seems to be leaning more towards fixing the original Skyline’s flaws rather than going for a sexy redesign.

Follow