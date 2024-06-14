HMD leak reveals Nokia Lumia-inspired Skyline and other upcoming models

@smashx_60

TL;DR A leak may have revealed HMD Global’s lineup of upcoming smartphones.

The leak contains specs, pricing, and colors for the HMD Skyline.

The leak also reveals models called Waylay, Atlas, Ridge, and Ridge Pro.

If you were a fan of Windows phones, get ready to be hit with a bit of nostalgia. A new leak has revealed HMD Global is apparently working on an Android smartphone with a design reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia. The leak also reveals a slate of other handsets the company plans to launch.

A new leak from X (formerly Twitter) account @smashx_60 (via FoneArena) has spilled the beans on upcoming handsets from HMD. The biggest leak involves a device called the HMD Skyline, which looks like a Nokia Lumia reincarnation.

The Skyline is reportedly a high-midrange phone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+. It’s said to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 4,900mAh battery with 33W wired charging (30W wireless).

The leak also mentions a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro or depth sensor. For the selfie shooter, it looks like it will have a 32MP lens. Other notable features include an IP67 rating, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the leak, the Skyline will come in black, blue, yellow, and pink with the 8GB model selling for €459 (~$491 USD). Meanwhile, the 12GB variant will reportedly be available for €499 (~$534 USD). Lastly, the leak claims this device will get three years of software updates.

Other smartphones in the pipeline include the Waylay, Atlas, Ridge, and Ridge Pro. However, it appears that the tipster was somewhat confused about whether the Waylay is actually the HMD Xenon or not.

Despite the avalanche of information, it’s still unknown when HMD plans to launch these handsets. The company most recently launched the Pulse and Vibe, with the Vibe being the one to release in the US.

