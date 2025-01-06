HMD OffGrid brings satellite connectivity to any smartphone

HMD

You can send and receive satellite messages by wirelessly connecting the OffGrid to your phone.

The device will cost you $199 outright and then require a subscription for messaging.

One of the newer features we’re seeing in flagship smartphones is non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. This allows your phone to connect with satellites for certain functions, most notably alerting emergency services if you are in danger. Because you are not relying on terrestrial networks, this can happen anywhere on Earth with a clear view of the sky.

However, what if you are using an older device that lacks this capability and have no interest in upgrading just to get it? There are a few products around that can provide any phone with NTN connectivity, and the newest one is from HMD. The HMD OffGrid, as it’s known, was just announced at CES 2025.

The HMD OffGrid is pretty small — just 93.88 x 60.16 x 12mm, a fraction of the size of a typical smartphone. It wirelessly connects to your phone and then acts as a relay for both messaging and GPS. This means you can send and receive satellite messages using your phone number and automatically transmit your GPS coordinates at set intervals to up to five recipients.

In other words, this is a great device for boaters, hikers, mountain climbers, and other folks who find themselves away from terrestrial networks often but want to stay in touch with the rest of the world.

The OffGrid can last for up to three days without a charge using its 600mAh battery. It only weighs 60g and is IP68 rated, so it can go pretty much anywhere.

Of course, connecting with satellites won’t be free. The HMD OffGrid will cost you $199 for the device itself. On top of this cost, you’ll need to pay for one of two subscription packages: HMD Unlimited Plan: $14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One-time activation fee of $9.99.

$14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One-time activation fee of $9.99. HMD Freedom Plan: $79.99/year (one-time payment) with up to 350 text and check-in messages. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One-time activation fee of $19.99. If you’re interested in this, HMD isn’t your only option. Garmin offers both the inReach Mini 2 and the inReach Messenger Plus, both of which offer similar functionality with the addition of navigation support. They are more expensive, though.

If you’d love to grab the HMD OffGrid, it will be available starting this month in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. More countries will be supported throughout 2025. For more info, check out HMD’s site.

