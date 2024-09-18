Garmin has a new off-the-grid gadget for texting photos and audio

Garmin

TL;DR Garmin has just launched the brand new inReach Messenger Plus, a satellite-connected device designed to keep users connected in places with no cell service.

This is the first inReach device that allows for sending text messages along with both photo and audio messages.

It also has the tracking and mapping capabilities of the original inReach Messenger.

When you’re going out on an adventure in the wilderness, staying connected with the outside world can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. Garmin’s satellite-connected devices in the inReach family are designed to keep you safe and, most importantly, keep your loved ones at ease while you are out in the wild. Now, the inReach family has a new member: the Garmin inReach Messenger Plus.

As its name suggests, the inReach Messenger Plus is an upgraded version of the inReach Messenger ($299.99 at Garmin), which launched in 2022. Both devices connect to the Iridium satellite network, allowing you to communicate with the world anywhere in which you have a direct view of the sky. The 2022 Messenger, though, could only send text messages. The Messenger Plus is the first device in the inReach family that supports both photo and audio messages, too.

Garmin

Obviously, the biggest appeal to this new feature is the ability to send photos and audio clips to your loved ones describing all the gorgeous things you spot on your adventure, regardless of if you have cell service or not. However, this is a safety feature as well. If you were to be stuck in some sort of peril, for example, being able to send out photo evidence of your location and your predicament could allow emergency responders to better assist in your rescue. Similarly, if you are able to speak but unable to type, the ability to send an audio message could be a huge boon to your safety and security.

As with all other inReach devices, the Messenger Plus has an SOS button. Hitting that will put you in touch with emergency services, giving you peace of mind that your current adventure won’t be your last. Additionally, it has the same weeks-long battery life, GPS location sharing, weather alert, and off-grid navigation capabilities as its non-Plus sibling.

The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is available now for $499. To use all the messaging and SOS features, though, you’ll need a no-commitment subscription that could cost you anywhere from $14.95 to $64.95 each month, depending on how many messages you want to send.

You might like

Comments