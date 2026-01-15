HMD posts cryptic teaser for upcoming wireless buds

TL;DR HMD is teasing a new pair of DUB series true wireless stereo earbuds.

The earbuds in the teaser look similar to the recently unveiled DUB X50 Pro.

Get ready for some new earbuds from the folks over at Human Mobile Devices (HMD). The owner of the Nokia brand has released a teaser for an unknown pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Last month, HMD introduced a new lineup of budget-friendly TWS earbuds called the DUB series. This unveiling included six models: the Dub P50, Dub X50, Dub X50 Pro, Dub S60, Dub P60, and Dub P70. Fast forward to today, the company has shared the image below, featuring the shadowy silhouette of DUB series earbuds.

Based on the image, it’s unclear if this is another entry in the DUB series or one of the models we’ve previously seen. From the details we can glean from this teaser, the design looks similar to the DUB X50 Pro we saw last month. Most likely, this is probably just the DUB X50 Pro, which you can see below.

The HMD X50 Pro features an in-ear design, offers 60 hours of playback time, comes with voice assistant support, and has an IPX4 rating. Based on the teaser, it seems we can expect to learn more about these earbuds in the near future.

