Smart TV deal: Pick up a 100-inch 2024 Hisense at 50% off retail

A 100-inch ULED smart TV is the American dream, isn’t it? I might be misremembering that, but fans of serious screen real estate might be keen to hear about this mammoth deal on the Hisense 100-inch U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV. The enormous 2024 model is 50% off for the first time, reducing it to $2,499.99. Hisense 100-Inch U7 ULED 4K Smart TV (2024 model) for $2,499.99 ($2,500 off)

It’s still not cheap, but the unprecedented $2,500 price drop will have put the smart TV within reach of some budgets. Whether you’re looking to be more immersed in your movies, host gatherings for the big game, or lose yourself in a console binge, this upgrade will have the neighbors talking.

Hisense didn’t hold back on the advanced technologies here. The TV’s 4K ULED display boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion, while the QLED Quantum Dot technology produces over a billion vibrant colors for lifelike images. A Full Array Local Dimming also provides precise brightness adjustments, improving contrast to perfect your picture further. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos deliver cinema-quality picture and sound, and the native 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion with minimal blurring. There’s even a Game Mode Pro to optimize the display for games, and Google TV integrates all your favorite apps.

It might not be easy to justify in your budget, but you have to admit that it’s tempting. You can check it out for yourself by hitting the widget above.

