Hisense joins the MicroLED TV race with a massive 136-inch model at CES

TL;DR Hisense has unveiled its first consumer-ready microLED TV at CES in Las Vegas.

The TV features a massive 136-inch display with a peak brightness of 10,000 nits.

At the trade show, Hisense also showcased a new 116-inch Mini-LED TV with RGB local dimming technology.

Although microLED displays have been around for several years, TVs featuring the next-gen tech still haven’t made it into people’s homes simply because they cost way too much. With the cheapest models from Samsung and LG priced well over $100,000, microLED TVs are way beyond the average consumer’s reach. However, Hisense’s entry into the segment could play a significant role in making the technology more accessible.

Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV The company showcased its first consumer-ready microLED TV, the Hisense 136MX, at CES today. It features a massive 136-inch display with over 24.88 million microscopic LEDs capable of “near-infinite dynamic contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks, dazzling brightness, and remarkable clarity.” Powered by Hisense’s flagship Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, the TV offers an eye-watering peak brightness of 10,000 nits and 95% coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

The Hisense 136MX is Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ certified and features a unique Filmmaker mode that optimizes image quality to match the environment to deliver a cinematic experience in any space. The TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio technologies for immersive sound output and runs Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA OS, which supports all popular streaming apps and voice assistant integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hisense has also equipped the TV with advanced connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and eARC support, enabling features like 120Hz variable refresh rate for impressive gaming performance, an auto low-latency mode, and seamless compatibility with external audio devices. With all these features, the Hisense 136MX will likely cost a pretty penny. However, now that the company is officially in the microLED TV race, we expect it to launch smaller, more affordable models soon.

Hisense 116UX Mini-LED TV Besides the new microLED TV, Hisense showcased a 116-inch TriChroma LED TV at CES. The company claims it’s the first consumer-ready TV to use RGB local dimming technology, offering “unparalleled color precision, vibrancy, and efficiency.” Instead of a traditional backlight, it features independent red, blue, and green LEDs that reportedly deliver “the widest color gamut ever achieved in a Mini-LED display,” covering 97% of the BT.2020 color space.

Hisense says its RGB local dimming technology also enhances power efficiency and reduces blue light emissions by 38% without compromising on brightness and image clarity. Like the microLED TV, the Hisense 116UX is powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X chipset that supports AI-powered enhancements like AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother.

The Mini-LED TV also claims a peak brightness of 10,000 nits and is certified for Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced. It packs an impressive 6.2.2-channel CineStage X surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X support. On the software front, it runs Google TV and offers Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Connectivity options include HDMI eARC and Wi-Fi 6E.

Hisense has not shared pricing and availability information for the Mini-LED TV either. We’ll update this post as soon as the company releases more information.

