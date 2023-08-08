HeyBike Mars electric bike review: Should you buy it?

HeyBike Mars electric bike For those seeking a balance of convenience and portability particularly in areas where Class-2 e-bikes are required by local regulations, the HeyBike Mars fits the bill. With its stylish aesthetics, affordable price, and user-friendly design, this e-bike doesn't disappoint. While it may not cater to those seeking high speeds or motor power, its unique combination of features makes it a strong contender in its class.

The realm of electric bikes has seen tremendous growth, with various models vying for the attention of eco-conscious riders. The HeyBike Mars emerges from this crowd as a remarkable underdog with a blend of affordability and efficiency. But should you choose it over the popular options? Read on for Android Authority’s HeyBike Mars review to find out if it fits your cycling needs.

HeyBike Mars review: At a glance

What is it? The HeyBike Mars is an all-terrain Class 2 electric bike with a folding design. The bike comes with front-fork suspension and four-inch fat tires. It features an external removable battery that you carry separately.

What is the price? The HeyBike Mars is priced at $849.99.

Where can you buy it? You can buy the HeyBike Mars on Amazon or directly from HeyBike's website.

How did we test it? I thoroughly tested the HeyBike Mars over two weeks and rode it on various terrains and distances. HeyBike provided the Mars bike for review.

Is it worth it? The HeyBike Mars is worth considering, especially for those seeking a portable e-bike with commendable performance. Its user-friendly design, ease of assembly, and Class 2 capabilities make it accessible to riders of all skill levels. This electric bike is well-suited for shorter distances, daily commutes, and leisurely weekend rides. However, if you are searching for higher speeds and Class 3 capabilities, there are similar alternatives for the same price.

What I like about the HeyBike Mars

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The HeyBike Mars makes a positive first impression with its packaging. Upon receiving it, I was immediately struck by the care taken to ensure the product’s safety. The bike was shielded from potential transit damages with ample styrofoam, safeguarding protruding parts, and reinforced with a second layer of cardboard within its packaging. Being used to my e-scooters and e-bikes getting banged up in the mail, this attention to detail was a refreshing surprise.

Once you get the bike out of the box and built, which only took me around 20 minutes, the standout feature is the removable battery. It’s easy to pull out from under the seat thanks to a built-in handle, which is much more streamlined than other e-bikes, where you often have to wrestle with the frame to access the battery. Moreover, the battery sports a USB port, meaning you can use it to charge other devices while on the go or use any USB charger to replenish the battery.

Overall, the compact design of the HeyBike Mars deserves applause. It features three distinct folding points to transform the bike into a compact unit, facilitating ease of storage. For urban dwellers with space constraints, the compactness of the bike is appreciated as it can effortlessly slide behind a desk or fit into a car trunk.

But enough about the design, what is it like to actually ride the bike? Well, the HeyBike Mars does not disappoint. The combination of its fat tires, the seat suspension, and the front suspension fork collaboratively work to deliver a smooth, bump-free experience. I felt I could confidently traverse a myriad of terrains without compromising on comfort.

Additionally, the pick-up of the peddle assist caught me by surprise on my first ride. There are three levels, but I never found myself going higher than the second unless going uphill since the extra boost in speed kicks in fast and can make it challenging to slow down when paired with the throttle. Make sure you have an open road ahead when pushing it to the top speed of 20mph.

What I don’t like about the HeyBike Mars

Adam Birney / Android Authority

While the HeyBike Mars packs a punch in various aspects, it’s not without its drawbacks. One of the more noticeable limitations is its motor size. Housing a 500W motor means the Mars might not offer the same oomph as some of its competitors, especially when compared to the likes of the Lectric XP 3.0. This motor pegs the bike to Class 2 capabilities, which might not satiate the need for speed for some riders who need more speed.

Weather resilience, or the lack thereof, is another concern. Although the bike promises an all-terrain experience, its IPX4 rating puts it in a precarious position when faced with heavy rain or snow, especially when you consider the exposed battery. Riders might have to think twice before venturing out in unpredictable weather.

Lastly, the bike’s weight can be a bone of contention for some users. Tipping the scales at 66lbs, the HeyBike Mars can prove to be a hefty companion when it comes to portability. Carrying it up flights of stairs or even short distances might require a fair bit of muscle, making it a less-than-ideal choice for those looking for lightweight mobility.

HeyBike Mars specs Motor: 500W Hub.

500W Hub. Battery: 48V 12.5Ah.

48V 12.5Ah. Charging time: 6-7 hours.

6-7 hours. Max range: 48 miles (with peddle assist).

48 miles (with peddle assist). Max load: 330lbs.

330lbs. Dimensions: 176 × 61 × 133 (cm).

Should you buy the HeyBike Mars electric bike?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a portable, electric bike for shorter distances that’s easy to charge, the HeyBike Mars might be a perfect choice. I really like the look and design; the three-point folding mechanism makes it portable, and the removable battery with a USB charging port is super handy. Plus, the black and red color scheme on the inside of the tires is a really cool aesthetic.

Regarding usability, the HeyBike Mars opens its arms wide to beginners. Its assembly is straightforward, and its overall functionality is designed with simplicity in mind. The handlebars are equipped with clearly labeled buttons for the front light and horn. Additionally, the Shimano 7-speed gear shifter simplifies the task of changing speeds. With a maximum load of 330lbs, it can handle a considerable amount of cargo, making it both a practical and robust option for everyday use. When you factor in the appealing discounts available on HeyBike’s website, the value proposition becomes even more compelling.

One crucial aspect to consider is local legislation. Many cities restrict electric bikes to Class-2 specifications. If this applies to your locality, the HeyBike Mars is one of the best options in this category. Nevertheless, if you can employ more power and speed in your area, you might find the Lectric XP 3.0 ($999 at Manufacturer site) more suitable. This Class-3 electric bike gives you the extra kick you might need, offering superior motor capabilities and a top speed of 28mph, all at a comparable price.

In short, if you seek a blend of convenience, portability, and excellent value for money, and if your local regulations favor Class-2 e-bikes, we highly recommend the HeyBike Mars electric bike. Although it may not satisfy speed enthusiasts or those desiring significant motor power, it makes a compelling case in the broader electric bike market with its combination of style, affordability, and practical design.

HeyBike Mars electric bike

HeyBike Mars review: FAQs

How fast does the Heybike Mars go? The HeyBike Mars has a top speed of 20 mph.

How long does the HeyBike Mars battery last? The Mars has a 48V battery that lasts for an average of 48 miles of range, depending on the terrain you are traversing.

Is HeyBike a Chinese company? Heybike is a USA brand. However, they source their electric bike products from China.

