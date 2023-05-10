Gmail's 'Help me write' will write your emails for you

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is giving Gmail a “Help me write” feature.

Help me write will create an AI-generated email draft.

The feature will allow you to adjust to wording to the situation.

Google’s I/O event is happening today and it has announced a number of items coming to the public. One of the very first reveals of the show was a feature for Gmail that will help you write emails.

During Google’s conference, the company revealed a new AI-powered feature coming to Gmail. That feature is called “Help me write.” As the name suggests, the feature is designed to help users with writing messages.

An example was shown off revealing how the feature will work. According to the presentation, an icon featuring a pencil and the familiar Bard sparkle will appear next to the send button. When the icon is clicked, the user will be able to insert a prompt.

The demo showed a user replying to an airline, asking for a full refund. After submitting the prompt “ask for a full refund for this canceled flight,” the feature generated a full draft that pulled details from the airline’s email.

Additionally, the feature will include a “Refine” option. This refine function allows the user to adjust the wording of the message. The options include formalize, elaborate, shorten, and I’m Feeling Lucky.

According to Google, the feature will rollout as part of its Workspace updates.

Comments