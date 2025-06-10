This new kids plan runs on T-Mobile's network and is just $5 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Helium has launched a new $5 a month Sprout plan for kids, offering 3GB of data with unlimited talk and text and enhanced privacy.

Unlike the free Helium plan, Sprout does not require sharing location or private data and comes with flexible parental controls.

The plan is ideal for parents wanting an affordable way to test if their child is ready for their first phone.

Earlier this year, Helium unveiled a new free plan that gives users 3GB of data on the T-Mobile network in exchange for sharing location data. I spent some time with the plan and found it to be a great backup line that can extend your coverage if you’re on a different network, like AT&T or Verizon. Building on the success of its free plan, the company has now introduced a new offering designed with kids in mind.

Officially dubbed “Sprout,” the new plan actually looks a lot like the free plan on paper, though this one will cost you $5 a month. Just like the free plan, you only get 3GB of data, but you do get unlimited talk and text as well. The biggest difference is that you don’t have to share your location data or other private details—privacy is considered paramount, especially for younger users. You’ll also find flexible parental controls for managing the plan, and you can always upgrade to one of Helium’s other offerings if your child outgrows the service and needs more data.

I’m actually excited about this plan and am considering switching my son over to it to see how well it pans out. We already have a limited plan for him anyway, so this won’t be a big change. Still, if the service is anything like Helium’s free plan, I think it’s very likely this could be a perfect fit for parents who are looking for a cheap, affordable plan to see if their child is really ready for the responsibility of their first phone.

