Helium Mobile’s too-good-to-be-true free plan finally hits a dead end (Updated: Statement)

Update, April 28, 2026 (11:34 AM ET): Helium Mobile has shared the following statement with us:

The Zero plan is not currently available to new subscribers or those looking to downgrade, as we refine our offerings. Existing Zero plan subscribers are not impacted. We remain focused on delivering affordable, reliable mobile service to our subscribers.

The statement notes that existing plan subscribers are not impacted, contrary to user reports.

Original article, April 28, 2026 (09:28 AM ET): MVNO Helium Mobile made waves early last year with the Zero Plan, a phone plan that offered 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of phone calls for absolutely nothing — no hidden fees or monthly plans. The plan seemed too good to be true, but it was (for a while at least). Alas, all good things must come to an end, as Helium Mobile has now discontinued the Zero Plan without offering much of a reason.