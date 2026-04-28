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Helium Mobile’s too-good-to-be-true free plan finally hits a dead end (Updated: Statement)
26 minutes ago
- Helium Mobile has discontinued its Zero Plan, which previously offered limited data, texts, and minutes for free.
- Despite users claiming forced migration, the company states that current Zero Plan subscribers are not impacted.
- The company also recently ended its legacy $5 and $20 plans, despite earlier promises that customers could keep them.
Update, April 28, 2026 (11:34 AM ET): Helium Mobile has shared the following statement with us:
The Zero plan is not currently available to new subscribers or those looking to downgrade, as we refine our offerings. Existing Zero plan subscribers are not impacted. We remain focused on delivering affordable, reliable mobile service to our subscribers.
The statement notes that existing plan subscribers are not impacted, contrary to user reports.
Original article, April 28, 2026 (09:28 AM ET): MVNO Helium Mobile made waves early last year with the Zero Plan, a phone plan that offered 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of phone calls for absolutely nothing — no hidden fees or monthly plans. The plan seemed too good to be true, but it was (for a while at least). Alas, all good things must come to an end, as Helium Mobile has now discontinued the Zero Plan without offering much of a reason.
Reddit user mkzio92 noticed that Helium Mobile removed all support pages related to the Zero Plan and updated their website to say, “The Zero plan is not currently being offered.”
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As Reddit user Opposite_Future2602 notes, the Helium FAQ page was recently updated to list only the Air and Infinity plans. There’s a new section to answer the question on everyone’s mind: What happened to the Zero plan?
What makes matters worse is that users are allegedly getting texts that they will be moved to the Air plan in the next billing cycle if they don’t cancel. So there’s no grandfathering happening here, effectively ending the free ride.
The writing was on the wall, though. Earlier this year, the Zero plan lost its primary selling point of being completely free as Helium updated it to require a card on file to handle taxes and associated fees. The Mobile Report notes that Helium Mobile also decided to end its legacy $5 and $20 plans at the same time. These plans were promised to customers as long as they remained customers, and that didn’t last either.
We’ve reached out to Helium Mobile for comments and will update this article when we hear back from the company.
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