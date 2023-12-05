Ready to pay just $20 each month for unlimited, decentralized mobile data?

Helium Mobile

TL;DR Helium Mobile is rolling out its first nationwide unlimited data plan.

The network is based on hotspots running a decentralized network, with T-Mobile as a fallback.

You can also earn MOBILE rewards that can be applied to your bill.

In late 2022, Helium Mobile announced itself as the first “cryptocarrier.” This dubious term tried to describe the decentralized aspect of Helium. Essentially, the company is building its network not on cell towers like traditional wireless carriers, but on community-owned hotspots that broadcast mobile signals to Helium subscribers.

It’s been a little over a year with Helium operating in small pockets of the US, but now it’s ready to step out into the big leagues. Today, Helium is offering subscriptions to anyone in the US for just $20 each month. This is a substantial increase over the $5-each-month price early adopters got, but is still quite inexpensive.

The company is also moving away from the “cryptocarrier” moniker, which is good because it didn’t make much sense. In its place, the company is embracing “decentralized wireless communication,” which is much better.

To be clear, you do not need to be a “node” in the Helium Mobile network to use it. You can subscribe just as you would to any low-cost MVNO (such as Cricket or Mint). However, should you want to support the network, you can buy an indoor hotspot for $249 and/or an outdoor one for $499.

As a subscriber, you don’t need to rely wholly on the decentralized network. You’ll fall back onto the T-Mobile network if you are away from a node. Theoretically, this should give you as good or even better national coverage when compared to a T-Mobile subscriber.

Finally, to sweeten the deal even more. Helium offers a rewards program. If you opt-in to help the company map its coverage, you can earn MOBILE rewards. These have a cash value you can apply to your monthly bill.

To find out more about Helium Mobile, check out the Helium site.

Comments