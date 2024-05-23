Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, and other rumors

Netflix

Plenty of successful Netflix shows are readying new seasons this year, including Emily in Paris, but few are as hotly anticipated as Heartstopper season 3. The touching British teen comedy ended its second season with some of the highest critics’ scores the streaming service has ever seen. But what can you expect in the third season? Here’s everything you need to know about Heartstopper season 3, from its cast to its release date and more.

Will there be a season 3 of Heartstopper?

Yes, there will be a third season of Heartstopper. Netflix confirmed the news in May 2022 when it confirmed that the show would return for “two more seasons” at the close of the first season. Does this mean that season 3 is the final season of Heartstopper? That is possible, but Netflix hasn’t announced the show’s end date.

When is season 3 of Heartstopper coming out? Netflix confirmed that Heartstopper season 3 will debut on October 3, 2024. The season will have eight episodes, and all will be available to binge on launch day.

Heartstopper season 3 cast

The core Heartstopper cast will make their return. They include: Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

as Nick Nelson Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

as Charlie Spring William Gao as Tao Xu

as Tao Xu Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

as Elle Argent Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

as Tara Jones Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

as Darcy Olsson Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

as Isaac Henderson Jenny Walser as Tori Spring However, there will be a few new characters we’ll meet this season, including: Hayley Atwell as Diane, Nick’s aunty

as Diane, Nick’s aunty Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s therapist

as Geoff, Charlie’s therapist Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s celebrity crush

as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s celebrity crush Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, Tori’s potential new love interest We expect Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman to return as the voice of Headmaster Barnes and Nick’s mother, Sarah. Notably, Ben Hope, played by Sebastian Croft, will not return in the third season.

What to expect from Heartstopper season 3

Heartstopper season 2 ended on a high, with Nick and Charlie making their relationship Instagram official and having a deep heart-to-heart after prom. The two were also on the verge of admitting their love for one another. However, other characters struggle to stay true to themselves or embrace their current relationships. We left Elle and Tao as they ponder a potential long-distance relationship while Darcy and Tara contend with the former’s abusive mother.

So, what does season 3 hold? Well, creator Alice Oseman teases a more mature story, especially as Charlie and Nick confront the former’s mental health issues. Notably, the first episode of season 3 is titled “Love,” which suggests that we might see our two protagonists finally proclaim their feelings.

Regarding technical changes, Euros Lyn, the director for all episodes thus far, is handing the reigns to Andy Newbery for the first episodes of season 3 at least. Lyn will remain as executive producer.

FAQ

Where is Heartstopper set? Heartstopper is set in the fictional British school of Truham Grammar.

How many seasons of Heartstopper will there be? At present, Netflix has signed on for three seasons of Heartstopper, but it hasn’t ruled out a fourth season completely.

Where was Heartstopper filmed? Heartstopper is filmed predominantly in areas around and within Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, England.

What is Heartstopper rated? Heartstopper is among the most highly rated shows on Netflix, with season 1 garnering a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85 on Metacritic. Season 2 has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 79 on Metacritic.

