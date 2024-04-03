Is your headphone jack not working? Try these fixes

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

This post will guide you through some fixes that will, hopefully, solve the problem you are experiencing on your beloved smartphone with a headphone jack. Without any further delay, let’s get started.

Editor’s note: Some of the instructions in this post were put together using a Pixel 4a with 5G running Android 13. Depending on which device and software you own, some steps might differ.

Check if your headphones are working

Lily Katz / Android Authority

It may seem obvious, but it’s entirely possible that there’s nothing wrong with the headphone jack and that the headphones are to blame. You can check this out quickly by plugging the headphones into another device. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a smartphone. A laptop, TV, or any other device with the 3.5mm jack onboard will do. If you can’t hear any audio when using your headphones with a different device, you’ve found the source of the problem.

You can also use other headphones on your device if you have any extras. If you can use your headphone jack with other headphones, the first accessory is the problem. Although it’s rare, there’s also a chance that your original pair isn’t compatible with your smartphone, even if they work with other devices.

Some headphones come with removable cables, so try replacing those and see if the issue is the cable or ports. If that doesn’t help, replace your headphones. If they work fine with a different device, something else is to blame. It’s time to try out one of the other fixes listed below.

Ensure there are no other Bluetooth connections

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’ve paired the smartphone with wireless earbuds, a speaker, or any other device via Bluetooth, the headphone jack could be disabled. Usually, when you plug in your headphones, the smartphone should recognize them, and everything should work as intended, regardless of the Bluetooth settings. However, this isn’t always the case.

All you have to do is open up the settings menu on your device, find the Bluetooth option, and check to see if it’s on. You can also dig deeper into the settings and see which Bluetooth devices the smartphone is connected to.

You can try a few things if the phone is connected to an audio device via Bluetooth. Firstly, you can disconnect or forget audio devices, but the easiest solution is to turn Bluetooth off and plug in your headphones. If they still don’t work, you should move on to the next solution on this list.

How to disconnect or forget a Bluetooth device:

Open the Settings app. Go into Connected devices. Tap on the gear icon next to any connected device. Hit Disconnect or Forget.

How to turn Bluetooth off:

Open the Settings app. Go into Connected devices. Hit Connection preferences. Tap on Bluetooth. Toggle off the Use Bluetooth option.

Clean the headphone jack

As you can imagine, dust, lint, and other debris can make its way into the headphone jack over time. This can cause connectivity issues, as dirt can block the connection between the headphones and the port.

If your headphone jack is not working, you should look into the jack to see how dirty it is. A flashlight might come in handy for this. The next step is to try and clean it and hope that solves the issue. There are many ways to do this and some work better than others.

Firstly, make sure your device is switched off before continuing. Then, gently blow into the headphone jack if the debris appears loose. This should take care of at least some of the larger clusters of dust and lint found inside. You can also use a handheld air blower, which is much more gentle than compressed air. It’s always important not to accidentally blow the dirt and dust further into the headphone jack. Holding your device at an angle so the headphone jack tilts downwards may help.

A soft-bristled brush, such as a paintbrush, is a great way to gently extract debris from a headphone jack.

Another great option is to use a soft-bristled brush, such as a small paintbrush. While tilting your phone, gently clean the inside of the headphone jack, brushing slowly from the back end to the front. Make sure not to press the brush too hard into the phone, as this could cause damage to the interior of the headphone jack.

If neither of these options works, you could try using a cotton swab. While we don’t recommend using these, they may get the job done if you are careful. Push the swab gently into the jack and slowly twist it around to capture the dust and lint. Afterward, gently pull the swab from the headphone jack and check for debris. Be very careful when doing this, as the last thing you want to do is cause more damage to the device. It’s also best to avoid dampening the cotton swab with rubbing alcohol, as liquids inside electronic devices — especially alcohol-based ones — can degrade your phone’s water-resistance rating.

Look into the headphone jack again to see how much dust and lint you cleaned up. If things look clear, plug in your headphones and check if everything works. If the headphone jack is clean but still isn’t working, proceed to the next section.

Check audio settings

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

There’s a chance the problem isn’t with the jack or the headphones you’re using but has to do with the device’s audio settings. If this is the case, you can sort it out very quickly. The most obvious fix is to check if you muted your phone or put the volume down. Most phones have physical buttons for this, but you can also access all the audio options within the phone’s settings.

Typically, there aren’t many settings like these on a smartphone, so you should find the problem more or less right away (if there is one, that is).

How to check your Android audio settings:

Open the Settings app. Go into Sound & vibration. Check if the Media volume is on. Increase it if it’s turned off.

Restart the device If everything seems in order but your headphone jack is not working, you can try restarting your device. This can sometimes solve many smartphone-related problems and takes less than a minute. Just press and hold the power button, select the restart option, wait for the device to turn back on again, and then check to see if the problem persists.

How to restart an Android phone:

Press and hold the Power button. Hit Restart.

Perform a factory data reset If nothing else works, there is one last thing you can do before seeking professional help. A factory data reset will completely wipe your phone, and the complete operating system will be set to its default settings. If the problem isn’t hardware, a factory data reset should fix any software bugs within your phone’s code.

How to do a factory data reset:

Open the Settings app. Go into System. Select Reset options. Hit Erase all data (factory reset). Tap on Erase all data. Enter your PIN. Confirm again by hitting Erase all data.

Time to call the repairman

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If none of these fixes work, the problem isn’t as minor as hoped. If your device is still under warranty, the best thing to do is contact the retailer or manufacturer. Explain the problem to the company and send it for repair or replacement. This can take quite some time in some cases, but at least it’s free.

If the warranty has expired, you may have phone insurance. Just submit a claim with your provider.

The third solution is the worst one. You may have to pay for repairs to the device by the manufacturer or someone who knows what they are doing. You’ll have to open up your wallet and pay up, but at least you will be able to use the headphone jack again. Otherwise, you could opt for a pair of wireless earbuds. That isn’t truly a solution, but you will be able to use headphones.

Top headphone jack questions and answers

How do I fix an unresponsive headphone jack? The first thing to figure out is what is causing the problem in the first place. It may seem obvious, but make sure your headphones work properly by plugging them into another device. If they are, ensure the headphones aren’t connected to a different device via Bluetooth. If the headphone jack looks dirty, gently clean it with a soft-bristled brush, such as a paintbrush. You can also check your device’s audio settings to ensure the volume is turned on. Failing that, we recommend you perform a restart on your phone or in the worst-case scenario, a factory data reset.

Why is my headphone jack not working? There are a few reasons headphone jacks may stop working. Firstly, make sure your headphones work by plugging them into a different device. If they do, ensure the headphones are not connected to a different device via Bluetooth. If the headphone jack looks dirty, gently clean it with a soft-bristled brush. Also, ensure that your smartphone case is not stopping the headphones from being fully plugged in. If that doesn’t fix the problem, check that your volume is turned on in your phone’s audio settings. If all else fails, you may wish to perform a restart on your smartphone or a factory data reset.

Why are my headphones not working when I plug them in? There are several reasons why your headphones may not work when you plug them in. The first thing to check is that your headphones work by plugging them into a different device. If they do, check that the headphones are not connected to a different device via Bluetooth. Sometimes, the headphone jack can get filled with lint and dirt. Gently clean it with a soft-bristled brush to clear the debris away. Some smartphone cases can slightly block the entrance to the headphone port. Ensure this is not stopping the headphones from being fully plugged in. If your headphones still do not work, check the volume is turned on in your smartphone’s settings menu. Finally, this problem can sometimes be fixed by restarting your smartphone or performing a factory data reset.

How do I know if my headphone jack is broken? It can be difficult to distinguish between whether the headphone jack is broken or if the headphones are faulty. The first thing to check is whether the headphones work on a different device. If they do, then the headphone port is likely to blame. However, you may be able to fix the problem. Firstly, ensure your smartphone is not connected to another device via Bluetooth. If the headphone jack looks dirty, gently clean it with a soft-bristled brush, like a paintbrush. Check that your smartphone case does not obstruct the entrance to your headphone port. It may seem obvious, but it is always worth checking that your volume is turned on. If none of these solutions fix your problem, restart your device. The final option is to perform a factory data reset.

