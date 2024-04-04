Hacks season 3: Release date and everything else you need to know

Hacks is a remarkable show in many ways, but what really makes it what it is, is the endless banter between the two main women on the show. With Deborah now having fired Ava, where does that leave us with the relationship between the two, or the guaranteed banter?

Is Hacks coming back for a third season? Read on to know the Hacks season 3 release date, plot speculations, and a quick revamp on all that has happened so far.

Is Hacks coming back for a third season? Yes, Hacks has been renewed officially for a third season by Max (which used to be HBO Max). The critically acclaimed comedy will come back and continue its complex mentorship and friendship between legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

What is the Hacks season 3 release date? Hacks season 3 will premiere on Max on May 2, 2024. The streaming platform will release two episodes per week through May 23, with the 9-episode season finale debuting on May 30. This schedule allows the show just to make the eligibility window for the 2024 Emmys.

What to expect from Hacks season 3 Season 3 is set a year after the events of season 2.

Although she has let Ava go, it seems Deborah and her protege can not avoid each other for long. They bump into each other in the trailer, and this sets up the stage for the next 10 episodes.

The new episodes will explore such themes as power dynamics, toxic codependency, and boundary issues in their unequal relationship when Deborah undertakes her next ambitious venture.

What has happened so far? Deborah took her revised stand-up act on the road with Ava’s help in season 2 and paid for an effective one-hour comedy special. But then, in a shocking twist of events, Deborah sacked Ava in the final episode telling her that she must now fly on her own.

Deborah finds in Ava a bond that she is missing with her own daughter, while Ava finds what misses in her own mother. There is an element of co-dependency here that might be explored and resolved in season 3.

Careers Riding high on the success of her special, Deborah will undertake a bigger challenge in season 3 and place herself and Ava in brave new situations.

Meanwhile, Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) is back as Deborah’s employer and helps her expand the empire they built together, after their earlier struggles to dominate one another.

Love life There may not be much opportunity for full-blown romance in this fourth season since Deborah is so wrapped up in her own plans but she may have “something more” with a character played by Tony Goldwyn, as the actor has suggested. Ava also shares a “twisted moment” with a conservative oil heiress played by Christina Hendricks.

Subplots Deborah’s agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and his assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter), who left the fold last season to start out on their own, have a higher profile this time around, and their entwined destinies tally with Deborah’s and Ava’s more than ever. Guest stars like Helen Hunt and Christopher Lloyd also slip in and out of the main characters’ lives occasionally.

Hacks season 3 cast Here is a list of characters with the roles they are playing: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Hacks season 3 trailer Here’s the teaser Max released:

Where to watch Hacks season 3 Hacks is exclusive to Max. The service now also streams seasons 1 and 2 that you can currently watch.

FAQ

Will Deborah get back together with Ava? There is an early reunion by Deborah and Ava, and involves a Tom Cruise coconut cake.

Is there a Hacks season 3? Yes, in June 2022 Max made it official. Hacks was renewed for a 3rd series — very soon after the season 2 finale was over.

What's the story of Hacks season 3? Season 3 sees Deborah and Ava one year on from the end of Season 2 negotiating their complex relationship and individual ambitions.

