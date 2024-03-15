You can now save up to 40% on a one-year subscription to Max

Max

That means you can get a one-year plan for as low as $69.99.

Subscribing to the major streaming services is an expensive endeavor, but some platforms offer a yearly subscription at a slight discount. Now, it turns out that Max is offering yearly memberships at a steep discount.

Max is offering one-year subscriptions at a ~40% discount compared to the monthly rates. These subscriptions apply to all three major tiers, namely With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free.

More specifically, the With Ads tier will set you back $69.99 a year as opposed to $119.88 ($9.99 a month for 12 months). Meanwhile, a one-year subscription to the Ad-Free tier costs $104.99 a year compared to $191.88 ($15.99/month for 12 months). Finally, the Ultimate Ad-Free option costs $139.99 a year compared to $239.88 ($19.99/month for 12 months).

This offer is available to new and some existing subscribers. So this might be worth a look if you’ve taken a look at the Max library and see plenty of content that you like.

Either way, the offer also comes after parent company Warner Brothers Discovery confirmed that they’ll crack down on password-sharing in Max. So this might be one viable route if you’ve been cut off.

