GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro review: Should you buy it?

KingKong 2 Pro GuliKit The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is an elite near-universal Bluetooth controller with anti-drift joysticks and even amiibo support. If you play on Switch, mobile, and/or PC, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro may have a silly name, but it's as good as any official gamepad out there and is packed with hidden tricks that sometimes make it an even better pick.

GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro review: At a glance

What is it? The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is a Bluetooth controller for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, macOS, and Steam Deck. It supports 2.4G connections, DirectInput, and XInput. The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is unique in that it offers support for amiibo via its NFC chip, as well as anti-stick drift Hall Effect joysticks and triggers.

I tested the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro for two weeks. The review unit was purchased by Android Authority. Is it worth it? It might have a quirky name and look like a clone of an Xbox gamepad, but the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is the best near-universal Bluetooth controller I've tested to date. With joysticks that won't suffer stick drift, a plethora of connectivity options, a sleek (if familiar) design, tons of customization options, and even amiibo support, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro may lack fancy software and accessories, but it delivers on quality, versatility, and hides a few tricks to help you "cheat" your way to victory. It's well worth the asking price and is often available for less than MSRP.

Should you buy the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Microsoft should be very flattered by the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro, a chunky gamepad that very closely resembles the Xbox Wireless Core Controller, but with a few hidden tricks that make it one of the best Bluetooth controllers you can buy.

Heavily marketed as a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternative, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro actually has a wide range of compatibility. Aside from Nintendo’s console, this includes support for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows via XInput, or DirectInput for older titles. It’s also compatible with the Steam Deck, though you’ll need to use it in Switch mode with Steam’s handheld if you want gyro controls. Handily, GuliKit has added logos for each connection with a corresponding LED. This can be toggled with a button across four inputs.

The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro also supports 2.4G wireless connectivity for lower latency inputs (much better for competitive games), though you’ll need to source your own USB receiver as one doesn’t come in the box — GuliKit sells its own model, though an 8BitDo one worked fine for me. What it does come bundled with is a USB-C cable, a bunch of extremely important paperwork (we’ll get to why later), and a translucent plastic carry case.

Despite the bulky footprint of GuliKit’s controller, the case is a nice addition if you want to throw it into your bag without worrying about damage. And you definitely won’t want to get any scratches on this gamepad because it’s a bit of a looker.

Available in black or white, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro has a satisfying soft-touch matte finish with subtly textured grips. Yes, it’s a borrowed design, but the Xbox pad is popular for a reason, and for my money, GuliKit has managed to get pretty close to the super-premium Xbox Elite controller in terms of ergonomics. I particularly like the contrast between the chrome bumpers and triggers and the black body on the version I tested.

The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is handsomely crafted and is packed with hidden tricks that make it one of the best Bluetooth controllers you can buy for gaming on Switch, mobile, and PC.

The face buttons are a little mushy and have a hollow, sometimes sticky feel, though the travel itself is decent. As standard, the ABXY align with Nintendo’s layout, though you can buy a version of the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro that comes with a replacement set for swapping to an Xbox-style alternate A and B. The D-pad has equally solid travel and is price and clicky. Unlike some third-party controllers like 8BitDo’s Ultimate Bluetooth Controller and Pro 2, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro doesn’t have rear paddles, so what you see on the front is what you get.

At least, that is, until you try out the joysticks. Using GuliKit’s own proprietary design, the Hall Effect sticks use electromagnetic signals to register inputs, rather than potentiometers like you’ll find in the Switch Pro Controller and almost every other gamepad. What that means is the sticks don’t touch internal circuits that could be prone to wear, thus avoiding the dreaded stick drift that has plagued so many controllers in recent years. The asymmetrical joysticks are also great to use, with embossed rings and a concave center that provides excellent grip and prevents wayward thumbs.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Hall Effect technology carries over to the analog triggers, too. While these felt a little loose at first, it didn’t take me long to adjust to the softer tension, even for playing shooters like Overwatch 2. Thankfully, you can adjust the trigger and joystick sensitivity to your liking, and even enable an FPS mode for the joysticks to completely remove any dead zones.

As well as being able to adjust vibration strength (which felt fine to me out of the box, even though it can’t match HD rumble on Switch), the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro has several other big tricks up its sleeve. The first is the Auto Pilot Gaming (APG) button. This allows you to record a string of inputs for up to ten minutes. Got a morning Stardew Valley routine for watering all of your crops? Hold the key, record your steps, press the APG button again, and next time all you’ll need to do is tap one button and put the controller down as it does it for you. Magic. The other killer feature is the burst mode, which can be used as a turbo option for full auto until you press a button again, or a quick burst of taps for 20 seconds. Plenty of folks love this controller to farm shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sure, it’s technically cheating, but having spent many nights tapping away to grab those elusive shiny prizes, well… I get it. Just don’t use it in multiplayer games, or at least don’t in my lobbies, please!

The burst mode, no dead zone mode, sensitivity adjustments, and more, are all done via the gear key, plus a range of inputs a bit like a fighting game combo. It’s a novel method of switching modes, but without the GuliKit website open or the included instruction guide, very few of the codes are obvious enough to commit to memory. It’s a real shame there’s no companion app that could do all this for you; it would also provide a way to update the firmware that doesn’t require a PC.

Finally, amiibos. The GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro separates itself from the pack with an NFC chip for use with Nintendo’s collectibles and the Switch (and presumably the Switch 2 when it launches). That means you can grab tunics and other goodies from all your Link figures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without having to pick up a different controller.

GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro APG key and turbo modes • No stick drift • NFC support for amiibos It looks like an Xbox gamepad, but the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro can do so much more. With joysticks that won't suffer stick drift, a plethora of connectivity options, a sleek (if familiar) design, tons of customization options, and even amiibo support, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro may lack fancy software and accessories, but it delivers on quality, versatility, and hides a few tricks to help you "cheat" your way to victory. See price at Amazon

What are the best GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro alternatives?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller ($69.99 at Amazon): Want the benefits of Hall Effect joysticks but can’t face customization inputs? The excellent 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller uses GuliKit’s own tech to avoid drift, while also having a robust app for tweaking sensitivity and enabling other features. What it doesn’t have, however, is iOS and Android support, which is a glaring miss for PC/Switch gamers who also want to play on mobile. It does come with a dock and a 2.4G receiver, though.

Want the benefits of Hall Effect joysticks but can’t face customization inputs? The excellent 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller uses GuliKit’s own tech to avoid drift, while also having a robust app for tweaking sensitivity and enabling other features. What it doesn’t have, however, is iOS and Android support, which is a glaring miss for PC/Switch gamers who also want to play on mobile. It does come with a dock and a 2.4G receiver, though. Xbox Wireless Core Controller ($59.99): Why buy the imitator when the real thing exists? Well, you’ll lose Nintendo Switch compatibility for a start (without some dongle trickery, at least), but also the Hall Effect sticks and the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro’s extra turbo and learning modes. That said, Microsoft’s official gamepad is a reliable pick with an iconic design and top-tier ergonomics, especially if you shell out for the Elite series which also adds rear paddles.

Why buy the imitator when the real thing exists? Well, you’ll lose Nintendo Switch compatibility for a start (without some dongle trickery, at least), but also the Hall Effect sticks and the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro’s extra turbo and learning modes. That said, Microsoft’s official gamepad is a reliable pick with an iconic design and top-tier ergonomics, especially if you shell out for the Elite series which also adds rear paddles. 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad ($49.99 at Amazon): 8BitDo’s retro-styled controller is a solid, affordable option for all the same platforms as the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro. What it lacks is polish, as it doesn’t feel as premium, and it’s also missing extras like the Hall Effect sticks.

8BitDo’s retro-styled controller is a solid, affordable option for all the same platforms as the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro. What it lacks is polish, as it doesn’t feel as premium, and it’s also missing extras like the Hall Effect sticks. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($64.78 at Amazon): The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the same price as the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro, but this is one of those rare occasions where the third-party option might be better than the original. It’s still a superb gamepad, with exclusive HD Rumble support and Bluetooth support for Windows and mobile, but it can’t match the GuliKit in terms of customization or flexibility.

GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro specs

GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro Features

Mode switch button

Motion control

Vibration

Hall Effect joysticks

NFC for amiibo

FPS no dead zone mode

AI key

Modes

Switch

Android & iOS

Windows (XInput)

DirectInput

Power

1,000mAh Li-on battery, rechargeable

25 play hours with 2-3 hours charging time

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

2.4GHz

USB-C

Companion app

None

Compatibility

Switch 1.0.0 and above

Android 4.0 and above

macOS 10.10 and above

iOS 13 and above

Windows 7 and above

Colors

Black

White

In the box

GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro

USB-C cable

Travel case



GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro review: FAQ

Can the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro connect to a PS5 or Xbox? No, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro is only officially compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs (and Steam Deck), iOS, Android, and macOS. It will not work with Xbox and Sony PlayStation platforms.

Can I turn my Nintendo Switch on with an GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro? Yes, when connected in Switch mode, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro will turn your Switch on if you press the home button.

Can I use my GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro via USB? Yes, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro will work as a wired gamepad via a USB-C cable on all supported platforms.

Can you remove the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro's battery? No, the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro has a non-removable rechargeable battery that is rated to last just over 20 hours on a single charge, with a recharge taking around 2-3 hours.

