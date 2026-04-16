Android XR could get its own luxury rival to Ray-Ban Meta next year

TL;DR Gucci owner Kering says its Android XR smart glasses could launch in 2027.

Kering partnered with Google last year, but this is the first indication of when a product might become available.

Gucci could become one of the first luxury brands to adopt Android XR.

Smart glasses are slowly but surely edging from the techie space into the fashion accessory world, and one of the biggest names in the industry may be offering the latest sign of that. Gucci owner Kering is aiming to launch Gucci smart glasses with Google in 2027, which could make it one of the first luxury brands in the Android XR space.

Will 2026 be the year you buy your first pair of smart glasses? 216 votes Absolutely! There's finally a lot of good models to choose from! 29 % Maybe. I'm going to wait and see what things look like in another six months. 31 % Probably not. I think we're still a generation or two away from being great. 27 % Nah. These kind of wearables just aren't for me. 13 %

According to Reuters, Kering CEO Luca de Meo said the timeline is “probably next year, 2027” when asked about the project during the company’s capital markets day in Florence. That would put Gucci up against Meta and EssilorLuxottica, whose Ray-Ban smart glasses are still the best-known example of tech and eyewear brands jointly exploring the niche.

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The Google-Kering partnership itself is not new. Kering Eyewear announced a partnership with Google in May 2025 to develop AI-powered glasses with Android XR, but we may now have a rough idea of when a Gucci-branded product could show up.

Google has already spent plenty of time showing off ideas for Android XR. The company has been demoing different smart glasses concepts in recent months and talking up a broader glasses roadmap, but most of that still feels a bit early and abstract. The Gucci timeline could well fit with the pace at which the whole sector is developing.

This also fits with what Reuters says Kering is trying to do more broadly. De Meo is looking to grow the group’s eyewear and jewelry businesses, which still make up a relatively small part of the company, while also helping protect Kering from the industry pressures that have weighed on Gucci in recent years.

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