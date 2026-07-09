Grok 4.5 is here to justify your X subscription

TL;DR Grok 4.5 has launched, and aims to better handle complex coding, spreadsheets, and presentations.

The new model can build apps, generate advanced Excel workbooks, and create PowerPoint and Word documents from a single workflow.

SpaceXAI says Grok 4.5 is faster, more token-efficient, and cheaper to run, with API pricing starting at $2/$6 per million input/output tokens.

It feels like there’s a new AI model every other day, but Grok 4.5 isn’t just another chatbot update. This time, the focus is on helping you get more done with fewer prompts.

If you’ve ever asked an AI to write some code, create a spreadsheet, or put together a presentation, you probably know the drill — the first draft is rarely enough. You tweak your prompt, ask it to fix mistakes and add missing details, and repeat the process until you finally get what you want. Grok 4.5 aims to reduce that extra work by handling more complex requests in one go. For X subscribers who use Grok regularly, this could be one of the more meaningful upgrades yet.

Developers are likely to see the biggest improvements. The model can work with languages like Rust and C/C++, but the more interesting claim is that it can build entire apps from a simple prompt. That means it’s designed to help create a working project from start to finish, potentially saving developers a fair amount of time on repetitive tasks. If Grok 4.5 can consistently deliver on those promises, it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up against rivals like Anthropic’s Claude Code and Google’s Antigravity in real-world coding tasks.

The upgrades aren’t just for programmers, though. If you spend most of your day in Microsoft Office, Grok 4.5 has a few tricks there as well. It can build Excel spreadsheets with formulas spread across multiple sheets, pull in information from the web while working, and even leave notes explaining how everything fits together. The same goes for presentations and documents. Instead of simply generating text, Grok 4.5 can create PowerPoint slides with diagrams and layouts before switching over to drafting a Word document, all without making you bounce between different AI tools.

Under the hood, the model was trained on a mix of data from programming, science, engineering, and mathematics. The company says it also spent extra time filtering and organizing that data, with the goal of producing more accurate responses to technical questions.

Another highlight is efficiency. SpaceXAI says Grok 4.5 is faster than its predecessor while using fewer tokens to complete the same tasks. That should translate to quicker responses for everyday users, while developers and businesses using the API could also benefit from lower operating costs.

The company has priced the model at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, arguing that its improved efficiency helps keep overall usage costs down. Grok 4.5 is available now as the default model in Grok Build. It’s also rolling out through Cursor across all subscription plans and via the SpaceXAI developer console.

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